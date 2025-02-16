Destiny breaks silence on when he might address allegations made against him

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, popularly known as "Destiny," has announced that he would soon address allegations made against him. For those unaware, in January 2025, YouTuber and streamer Pxie accused him of sharing pornographic content involving her on the internet without her consent. She also stated that she had filed a lawsuit against the Nebraska native.

On January 21, 2025, another streamer named Chaeiry claimed that Steven took and shared an intimate audio recording of hers without her consent. Furthermore, she claimed to have filed a police report against the Kick streamer due to the circumstances.

During a livestream on February 15, 2025, Destiny's attention was drawn to his live chat, where a viewer informed him of YouTube commentator WillyMacShow's "hit piece" on him. In response, the 36-year-old stated that the content creator was the "only person" who contacted him during the debacle.

He then announced that he intends to address the allegations made against him "some time" in the coming week. He elaborated:

"'...To Willy Mac's hit piece on you.' First of all - Willy Mac was the only person that reached out to me to chat, which I appreciate. Secondly, my guess is going to be, hopefully, next week, I think. Let's check real quick... yeah, probably next week some time. I think I'll just say my piece about everything, and then we'll see what happens from there, I guess."

Destiny responds to HasanAbi's recent claims that his audience made Asmongold the "number one" political commentator on Twitch

Destiny has responded to Hasan "HasanAbi's" recent comments that his community, DGG, elevated Zack "Asmongold" as the "number one" political commentator on Twitch. For context, here's what HasanAbi said in response to Asmongold's comments on book burnings in Germany during WWII:

"It is just crazy that like, what is declared good enough in terms of political commentary on the right wing side of things, that's crazy. Hey, congratulations to the DDGers, DDGers, you did it! Number one political commentator on the platform, still going by the way. All the DDGers, you did it! You wanted someone to have a different perspective reflected on the platform for diversity of opinion. I hope you're happy with that."

Expand Tweet

In response, Steven claimed that he had done "more negative coverage" on Asmongold than HasanAbi. While alleging that the Turkish-American personality was "obsessed" with him, Destiny stated:

"I don't know why he brings me up. I have no idea. I have done, a billion times, more negative coverage of Asmongold than Hasan has. How the f**k am I getting credited for Asmongold's audience? 'Why does he randomly insert you like that?' He's obsessed with me. He's just like I'm in the back of every f**king issue. Like, if this guy went to the hospital and got a f**king CT scan, and they were like, 'We found a mass on your lungs,' he'd be crawling all over the machine looking for the DGG label."

In other news, Destiny made headlines on February 9, 2025, after becoming embroiled in an X feud with YouTuber Nicholas DeOrio over allegations made against him by female content creators.

