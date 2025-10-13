Destiny says Valkyrae is “trapped in a terrifyingly abusive situation” in response to her supposed apology for contacting Asmongold

Controversial streamer Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Twitch-based political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker. The conflict between the two stems from their varying political ideologies. On October 12, 2025, Destiny shared a clip featuring a close associate of Hasan, Twitch's Rachel &quot;Valkyrae,&quot; apologizing for supposedly reaching out to Asmongold. For context, Asmongold has been critical of HasanAbi in the past, especially considering that the two often find themselves on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Destiny shared the clip of Valkyrae apologizing for interacting with Asmon and captioned the post:&quot;To be fair to her, she’s trapped in a terrifyingly abusive situation. If she crosses Hasan, he’ll probably do everything he can to blackball her from any events he attends and turn whatever mutual friendships they have against her. He ended up basically swatting the last girl he broke up with out of resentment/spite, too. #prayforvalk.&quot;He also started a new hashtag named &quot;#prayforvalk,&quot; and suggested that the two are in a toxic association.In her apology, Valkyrae touched on how she regrets not being &quot;aware enough&quot; and how she did not consider the best interests of her community:&quot;At the end of the day, it is my fault for not being aware enough. And I apologize to my community. It was probably so hurtful and so jarring... I have a good job of recognizing when I do mess up and accepting that and being okay with it, but it's all good...&quot;Asmongold is often recognized for his controversial takes. Notably, in October 2024, he was temporarily banned from Twitch for reportedly making insensitive remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict.Destiny compares HasanAbi's community to Donald Trump'sDestiny | Steven Bonnell II @TheOmniLiberalLINKOn a more serious note, the Hasan stuff is nice to look at because his community actually operates, functionally, in an identical matter that the MAGA community does, and it’s nice to see how the machine works in a comparatively “low stakes” environment. 1) Do a bad thing 2)Destiny added to his statements on October 12, comparing HasanAbi's community to the Republican movement in America, specifically Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) initiative. Destiny laid out five steps that Hasan and his &quot;peers&quot; follow on the internet:&quot;1) Do a bad thing 2) Deny the bad thing, no matter how ridiculous the explanation is. It really, really does not matter how bad the explanation is, you just need SOMETHING here to give your sycophants and your colleagues something to take to the public. 3) Peers will carry your message forward. 4) Ruthlessly enforce the 'messaging' by attacking anyone on your side that isn’t on message. 5) Make in-group/out-group distinction to explain why the other side is so seemingly unhinged.&quot; Destiny then used this five-step template in the CollarGate context, which is a controversy in which HasanAbi was accused of using a shock collar on his dog during a livestream, following a clip showing the dog yelp as he reached off-screen.&quot;1) Bad thing: 'shock dog' or 'Signal fiasco' 2) Deny the bad thing: 'it’s just a vibrating collar!' 3) Peers carry message forward: All of Hasan’s fellow content creators/fans are carrying the message forward, as was basically every MAGA member, in government and media 4) Ruthlessly enforce message: Hasan is very good about calling out content creators who don’t 'consult him' first... 5) Make in-group/out-group distinction to explain other’s behavior: Hasan pointed to Israel and blamed the right-wing for making everything up.&quot; In other news, Kick's Adin Ross wondered why Twicth still hosts HasanAbi and argued that &quot;someone needed to arrest&quot; Piker amid the dog collar controversy.