HasanAbi "CollarGate" controversy: Timeline of events

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker has become part of Twitch's latest scandal, dubbed &quot;CollarGate.&quot; The drama escalated after an October 7, 2025, livestream, where the streamer's dog, Kaya, seemingly received an electric shock after the streamer reached for something off camera. This incident led to netizens accusing Piker of using a shock collar to keep his dog in place.This article will take a closer look at how the drama unfolded, from the shock collar controversy to HasanAbi's response.October 7, 2025: Clips of Kaya allegedly getting &quot;shocked&quot; on HasanAbi's stream go viral On October 7, Piker went live with Kaya sitting on her bed, in the background. About two hours and twenty minutes into the broadcast, the dog attempted to leave its &quot;place,&quot; as Piker and his community call it. The streamer took notice of Kaya's movement and said:&quot;Kaya, please, just f**king go back.&quot; Then just as Hasan reached for something off camera, Kaya yelped and went back to her original position. This moment soon sparked a wave of negativity against Piker online. H3H3's Ethan Klein, who has been in a long-standing online feud with Hasan, added fuel to the fire, saying:&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed... She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never took a step off the bed.&quot; X account @Awk20000, dedicated to &quot;news for and about streamers,&quot; was one of the first to share the stream clip of Kaya yelping. As of this writing, the clip has over 43 million views. As more comments were directed against Hasan, he denied using a shock collar for Kaya and said:&quot;Ohh, classic... I'm going to f**king die, dude. Yes, I am incredibly abusive to the not only best-trained, but also the best-behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet. (Reading chat) 'It's from when Kaya yelped,' yeah, she yelped because she clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.&quot;October 7, 2025: Streamers react to HasanAbi's alleged use of a shock collar on his dog Streamers across Twitch and Kick reacted to the viral clip of Kaya yelping, and some, like Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; decided to take a deeper look, analysing the footage frame-by-frame:&quot;Chat, the likeliness of this being [a shock collar] is like 98%, I'm not even being weird... see the arm movement.&quot; Streamer Asmongold looked into the drama and reviewed old clips of Hasan. In one particular instance, an on-stream guest mentioned Kaya's leash was too tight:&quot;I think her collar's too tight... You have to be able to get two fingers, and I couldn't even get one. I think you're choking her.&quot; Tectone, who has consistently been public about his criticism of HasanAbi, took to X and mentioned that Kaya was always in the background of the streams:&quot;Always wondered how Hasan kept his dog behind him all stream... Using your dog as a prop to seem more friendly and relatable when in reality the dog isn’t sitting there on its own volition but out of fear... I am beyond disgusted... Twitch will once again do nothing...&quot; October 8, 2025: HasanAbi reacts to the &quot;CollarGate&quot; scandal As time progressed, the drama surrounding Kaya's &quot;shock collar&quot; was given a name: &quot;CollarGate.&quot; This seemingly happened after American journalist Taylor Lorenz defended Piker against the criticism while also mentioning the 2014 online harassment campaign, GamerGate:&quot;Reminder that Democrat donors are funneling vast amounts of money into this influence program to build up a profile of a bunch of reactionary liberal slop creators who will jump on every single Gamergate-style attack on popular left-wing figures like Hasan.&quot; On this day, Charlie &quot;MoistCr1TiKaL&quot; also shared his thoughts on CollarGate, wondering why HasanAbi was not as forthcoming about Kaya's collar when the criticism first came:&quot;You could easily just come out and f**king slam-jam thank you ma'am on them just being like, 'Nope, it's not a shock collar. Look! Here you go. The proof is in the pudding. Behold!' Like, it'd be so quick. So simple, and it would be irrefutable. But that didn't happen yesterday. Instead, it was kind of brushed off as like, 'You've got to be f**king stupid to think that, you know, Hasan would shock his dog on stream.' And he just kind of propped it up as like, 'The only people that would believe this are, like, bad people in the first place or, like, you know, grifters.'.&quot; On October 8, HasanAbi decided to address CollarGate on-stream. His stream was later condensed into an 18-minute YouTube video titled &quot;You were lied to.&quot; In the video, he showcased Kaya's collar, claiming that its only effect is to output vibrations:&quot;This is the one that people are talking about. Okay? This is the one. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it.&quot;October 8, 2025: The aftermath of HasanAbi's responsexQc put on his debunker hat yet again and went through footage of Piker showcasing the collar and pointed out that the political commentator taped the bottom collar's underside, allegedly to hide the spot where the electric prongs are attached. Similar to MoistCr1TiKaL, xQc mentioned that Hasan took a day to show the collar instead of right away:&quot;If it was on vibrate on whatever, it would immediately shut down everybody. Nobody could say sh*t about it. But then he says some weird sh*t, says nothing, waits a whole day, and it brings up some taped device. Come on, bro.&quot; FaZe Clan's Lacy also pitched in, mentioning that his dog, Milo, is trained by the same trainer who oversaw Kaya's conditioning. In a recent clip, he mentioned that the trainer asked him if he would like to use an e-collar (or a shock collar) on Milo:&quot;My dog does go to the same trainer as Hasan. He asked me if I wanted to use an e-collar, and I said no... Bro, you can train a dog to do things without a shock collar.&quot; Like xQc, other streamers, including Hutch, Dan Saltman, Destiny, Adin Ross, and more, called out HasanAbi for covering up the CollarGate.In related news, Adin Ross claimed that HasanAbi &quot;needed to be arrested,&quot; asking, &quot;How is this guy even on Twitch?&quot;, amid the dog collar controversy.