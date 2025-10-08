Why are fans believing HasanAbi had "shock collar" on his dog, Kaya? Controversy explored

In early 2023, Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker added a new member to his family and community, a dog named &quot;Kaya,&quot; who is a mix of three breeds: a Tibetan Mastiff, Saint Bernard, and a Chow Chow. Most recently, after over two years of Kaya's presence on Piker's channel, fans have been calling out the streamer for using a shock collar for the dog.X user @ChibiReviews shared an image of Kaya's neck, allegedly showcasing a black shock collar. He captioned the image to express his disappointment:&quot;This situation upsets me greatly as someone that has two dogs .Upon looking into this more, Hasan indeed has a shock collar on his dog if you look at the image. His reaction to his Dog screaming like that is also unsettling. Dogs legit just want to be loved and give love. Seeing cruelty like this from Hasan really showcases what type of person he really is deep down. Absolutely disgusting and if you defend this you are a monster.&quot;For context, in a recent stream, after Kaya stepped off her designated platform, HasanAbi seemingly reached for something out of frame as he said:&quot;Kaya, please, just f**king go back.&quot;Right after this, Kaya let out an audible yelp and went back to her spot. H3H3's Ethan Klein shared an Instagram story on the situation, saying:&quot;Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed... She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young energetic puppy never took a step off bed.&quot; More netizens on r/LivestreamFail reacted, calling out Hasan:&quot;What a f**king a**hole, this clip makes me mad. Why get any pet if they're not allowed to move around the house of their own will? Dog wants to move and he instantly gets pissed at the dog wtf,&quot; said u/dragpent.&quot;Jesus, confining it to a tiny space like that as though it's one of the ornaments in the back,&quot; said u/AdditionalLog913. HasanAbi denies shocking his dog, Kaya Streamer xQc did a thorough review of the situation, pulling up clips from old stream Videos On Demand (VODs), and pointing out that Kaya's collar features a blinking light, indicating that it is a shock collar:&quot;Green light, it beeps, yeah, that's kinda crazy, so why would he deny it?&quot;After the clip of Kaya yelping went viral, HasanAbi sarcastically said:&quot;Ohh, classic... I'm going to f**king die, dude. Yes, I am incredibly abusive to the not only best-trained, but also the best-behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet. (Reading chat) 'It's from when Kaya yelped,' yeah, she yelped because she clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.&quot; Overall, Hasan chalked up Kaya's yelp to her &quot;clipping herself&quot; on something as she got off her designated spot. Notably, Asmongold reacted to an old stream clip of HasanAbi claiming that he owns shock collars:&quot;My old roommate wanted to use a shock collar; I have it, still. I bought it. They are incredibly effective.&quot; In other news, HasanAbi stated that he would not attend TwitchCon, citing concerns that some of Tectone’s fans might try to make a name for themselves, &quot;accidentally end up shooting a bunch of other f**king people,&quot; and expressed that his decision was rooted in the safety of others, not himself.