"She gets two hours of playtime": HasanAbi explains why he doesn't let his dog roam around his house amid recent controversy

Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has explained why he does not let his pet dog, Kaya, roam around his house amid the recent controversy. For context, HasanAbi garnered attention on October 8, 2025, when a video went viral in which his dog appeared to yelp in pain after Hasan reprimanded her. The situation led netizens and prominent internet personalities, including Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Ethan Klein, to believe he used a shock collar on Kaya.In the video, the 34-year-old also stated that his mother had &quot;incredibly spoiled&quot; his pet dog, and that she wanted to roam around his house while he was away.During a livestream on the same day (October 8, 2025), HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer who asked why he didn't let his dog roam around the house. While claiming to have addressed the issue &quot;a million times&quot; on his Twitch streams, Hasan said:&quot;Obviously, she gets out. She has an incredibly active morning. And not only that, but she also has an incredibly active afternoon. She gets two hours of playtime every morning, at either the gym or at the park that I go to. And then, as a big dog, as big dogs often times do, she passes the f**k out for extended periods of time throughout the day.&quot;HasanAbi then claimed that there was a &quot;very specific purpose&quot; for not allowing Kaya to roam around his room. He elaborated:&quot;As far as not letting her roam in the room itself, there is a very specific purpose for that. That is because, and this is something that I've described over and over again, the reason why she's not allowed to roam inside of this room with the exception of, like, stretching or getting up, getting down, drinking water, things like that, is because she likes to lay on the ground. When she lays on the ground, that's terrible for her f**king joints.&quot;Streamer explains why his pet is not allowed to roam around the house. byu/iiLove_Soda inLivestreamFail&quot;A lot of people don't understand how serious this is to take care of your dog&quot; - HasanAbi explains why he doesn't allow his pet dog to roam around the houseHasanAbi continued the conversation, claiming that &quot;every single thing he does with his dog&quot; is based on advice from a professional dog trainer or veterinarian. Expressing his belief that &quot;a lot of people don't understand how serious it is to take care of&quot; pet dogs, the Los Angeles-based personality said:&quot;Every single thing that I do with this dog is either with a professional dog trainer or with a vet. Okay? Professional dog trainer or a vet. A lot of people don't understand how serious this is to take care of your dog. How important it is to make sure you have, like, proper activity, proper socializing, and to make sure that your dog gets out. Make sure that your dog is actually active and, more importantly, make sure that your dog has a regimented and very structured life.&quot;During the same livestream, HasanAbi showcased the type of collar his dog wears, claiming that it has the &quot;capacity to vibrate.&quot;