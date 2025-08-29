Did IShowSpeed fire Slipz? Viral clip explained

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently hosting a large-scale IRL livestreaming event, travelling across the USA. A key contributor to his viral IRL streams is Slipz, who works on production and helms the camera. A majority of viral clips coming from Speed's broadcasts while out and about stems from Slipz's camerawork.

The USA tour started with IShowSpeed on a boat in Miami, making his way to NFL legend Tom Brady's house. Just before Brady's introduction, viewers in the chatbox started complaining about the streamer's microphone:

"'L Sound?,' Yo, why the mic low?" (Timestamp - 7:15)

Soon after entering Brady's house, the video feed's bitrate dropped, causing the stream to pause momentarily. When the broadcast came back up, IShowSpeed sarcastically said:

"Day one, we're lagging. What a start, chat. (Claps) Everybody in the chat, spam up the Ws, what a start." (Timestamp - 17:30)

Notably, Slipz, who's usually on camera, was away at this point, and another member of Speed's team, named Anthony, filled in, recording the streamer. Regarding Slipz's absence, Speed said:

"Chat, Slipz is fired, bro. I fired Slipz; he's no longer on my team." (Timestamp - 17:55)

That said, this comment was seemingly part of the streamer's sarcasm, as about 20 minutes later, Slipz appeared on camera, discussing fixes to the production issues.

Throughout the stream, Slipz was consistently part of the production process, and towards the end, he was seen alongside the streamer in their tour bus, helping him work out technical glitches, confirming that he was still part of the IShowSpeed team.

"I’ll be on cam 90% moving forward": Slipz follows up after the technical glitches on day one of IShowSpeed's USA tour

slipz @slipperrz I’ll be on cam 90% moving forward I couldn’t today because of a complicated setup that you will see when it’s time to reveal the bus. I am tackling all of these things which I had to even step away from to come get my hands on the camera to fix mic etc. im riding along now to

Slipz later took the SPEED GANG X community and addressed his absence from working the camera:

"I’ll be on cam 90% moving forward. I couldn’t today because of a complicated setup that you will see when it’s time to reveal the bus. I am tackling all of these things, which I had to even step away from to come get my hands on the camera to fix mic etc."

Regarding the technical issues, he responded to a fan comment and said:

"It really sucks that we f**ked up the introduction to the tour, and I don’t think I’ll easily forgive myself on that part, but im glad these issues are coming up now and getting solved so the remaining 30+ days are all good to go. You can test a million times (we did), and sometimes fate will just run its course and with even the slightest user-error combined with chaos and stress can chain into a whole world of issues that feel bigger than they are."

In other news, IShowSpeed expressed frustration with his production team over technical difficulties that occurred on the first day of his 24/7 America Tour livestream.

