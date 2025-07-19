Did IShowSpeed really deadlift 2,711-pound car? Fans voice skepticism about streamer's stunt

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 19, 2025 08:33 GMT
Fans are doubtful over Speed
Fans are doubtful over Speed's feat of strength in Poland (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Darren "IShowSpeed", is currently on an IRL, Eastern European streaming tour, touching base in countries like Slovakia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The streams generate hundreds of clips online and are watched live by over 100,000 viewers on average. A recent clip from his stream in Poland on July 17, 2025, gained traction after the streamer supposedly lifted a car.

The clip, which involved a "deadlift challenge," saw speed lifting a car using a lever system. A total of three people sat in or on the car over three stages or "levels," increasing the weight gradually. Speed, with some difficulty, passed all three levels, ultimately lifting an alleged total of 1,230 kilograms or 2,711 lb.

Fans on X, including on the platform's community notes, seemed doubtful. User @iaamazure shared detailed calculations, stating that because of the support from the lever system, IShowSpeed only lifted about 70 kilos or 154 lb:

"❌❌❌ He deadlifted ≈ 70 kg (≈ 154 lbs)."
Community Notes, X's fact-checking service, cited @iaamazure's explanation, adding skepticism to the streamer's feat.

Other users, like @C0lonelX, suggesting that lifting over 2,700 lb is "superhuman":

"Nah, that's cap. No way Speed's a superhuman."

@lKEVINFTl claimed that this allegation from a physics perspective is hilarious:

"People that understand physics are laughing hard."

Others, like @56lmiller, mentioned that the Miata, on a lever system, could be deadlifted by a teenage weightlifter:

"lol it is the back end of a Miata with extended leverage handles! LMFAO.. I would hope at his age and work out ethic he could. A teenager in high school weightlifting can do that!"

Comparing IShowSpeed's stunt in Poland to the current deadlift world record

It should be noted that Iceland's Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson currently holds the all-time world record deadlift, at 510 kilos or 1,105 lb. The Strongman lifted this weight in 2020 at Thor’s Power Gym in Reykjavík using a standard bar, using figure‑eight straps and a single‑ply suit.

On the other hand, during his alleged 2,711 lb lift, IShowSpeed was shirtless, wearing shorts, and used chalk as his sole enhancement. If this allegation were true, it would mean the streamer lifted nearly 2.4 times the Strongman's deadlift.

This is especially difficult to believe, considering the 20-year-old streamer is approximately 2.6 times lighter as compared to Thor, whose reported weight was about 205 kilos or 450 lb at the time of his world record lift. During the Polish deadlift, IShowSpeed revealed that he weighed about 170 lb:

"('What's your body weight?') 170 lb... 75 kilos."

In other news, Adin Ross claimed Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed turned down a $140 million deal from Kick.

bell-icon Manage notifications