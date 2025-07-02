Did Jack Doherty crash his sports car again? Controversy explored

Streamer Jack Doherty, recognized for his controversial on-stream moments, recently posted a twelve-second clip of a blue BMW with its front almost completely caved in as a result of a car crash. The streamer claimed the car was his and suggested that the accident happened with him behind the wheel. That being said, clips from his Parti.com livestream indicate otherwise.

In a clip posted on X, Doherty can be heard saying that he "crashed another car." This statement references an October 2024 incident where the streamer had hydroplaned while live‑streaming on Florida’s Turnpike, crashing his McLaren 570S into a barrier and subsequently having his injured cameraman treated for head wounds.

This incident had caused Jack to receive a distracted driving citation and a Kick ban, which ultimately led to his platform shift to Parti.

In the recent clip, Jack Doherty jokingly says that he should "get off the road," while mentioning that he has cars "at home" that would work as replacements:

"Alright, guys, I just crashed another car. I think it's officially time I get off the road. Ay, we got more at home."

In the clip, the streamer seemingly holds himself accountable for the accident. However, soon after he sparked up his July 1, 2025, Parti stream, Doherty can be seen rushing over to the crash site, asking his cameraman if he's okay.

Jack Doherty’s cameraman reportedly behind the recent car accident

Expand Tweet

Clips from Jack Doherty's Parti stream indicate that a mishap at an intersection involving his cameraman resulted in the accident. The stream started with Jack walking up to the crashed car from a different location while asking his cameraman if he's alright:

"God damn, oh my God, bro, are you good?.. We can't escape it, oh my God, look at that... No!"

Then, associates around Doherty and the cameraman asked about how the incident occurred. The latter responded, claiming that he wasn't at fault. He recounted the sequence of events, claiming that a woman had intercepted him while he turned, supposedly just before the traffic lights switched to red:

"('It was the other person's fault, right?') Yeah, it was a yellow, I was turning, I don't know if it turned red... but she just went through. The car next to her stopped... ('Be respectful.. she's like so scared, just to be nice, please,' said another associate) I know, I told her she's good."

Overall, the parties involved reportedly did not sustain any injuries, and the cameraman left the scene soon after, bearing no ill will to the woman who allegedly intercepted him.

