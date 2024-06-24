"DLC is not a 10 out of 10" - xQc gives his take on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree after completing

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has finished Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and took the opportunity to review it. During a livestream on June 23, 2024, the former Overwatch pro shared his thoughts on the DLC, stating that some of his viewers would not "like" it.

According to xQc, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is "not 10 out of 10" and expressed dissatisfaction with a "weird trend" in the gaming community.

He said:

"I think we're in the biggest glazer/d**k-rider era, and I hate using those terms... where you have to abide by the public opinion. Otherwise, you get crushed and it's causing a spiral, where nobody talks about the things they don't like because they don't think their opinion is going to be liked, and nobody says anything true anymore. It's disgusting!"

The Twitch streamer continued:

"Game reviews are getting clapped by weird, like, trend-glazing, f**king gamers. And anybody that didn't put 10 out of 10 on the DLC got crushed by the whole internet. But the reality is - the DLC is not a 10 out of 10. I'm sorry, it's just not."

xQc explains why he doesn't believe Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is "not a 10 out of 10" DLC

xQc was about nine hours into his recent Kick stream when he reviewed Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. After stating that it was "not a 10 out of 10" experience, the French-Canadian personality provided an explanation for his judgment.

He said:

"Say what you will, whether it's for difficulty, pacing, whether it's for open world aspect or map diversity, items, diversity in monsters - it's just not a 10 objectively. It's just not! For me, personally, with this build and whatever - I had a pretty easy time compared to other people that are playing I'm looking at."

Readers can access the streamer's Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp: 08:46:14].

A few moments later, xQc gave Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree a rating of 8.8. He praised some aspects of the game developed by FromSoftware, saying:

"Dude, I'll give it an 8.8... and most of that is for the effort that they put in behind the scenery, the music, some of the backdrops, some of the level-depth and what they look like, like, the actual terrain and props and everything is insane! The art is actually crazy. It's, like, ridiculous!"

In addition to xQc, Zack "Asmongold" has commented on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. On June 22, 2024, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated that he was "pretty much done" with the DLC, claiming that it was "too hard to be fun."