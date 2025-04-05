Does Adin Ross own 20% of Faze Clan? Streamer explains

Kick streamer Adin Ross is no stranger to big-money deals and acquiring assets. According to celebritynetworth.com, Ross is currently valued at $16 million (although this figure could rise since he has Kick equity). Recently, during a stream with FaZe members and Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" and Jerry "Silky," Ross revealed that he owns 20% of FaZe Clan.
The streamer revealed that he invested a hefty sum in 2024 and currently owns a part of the gaming organization. He revealed:
"Guys, you know I own equity in FaZe, right? You didn't know that? I invested like $5 million, I think a year ago. I own 20%."
"He's trying to say he owns us" - FaZe Silky and Lacy react to Adin Ross stating he owns FaZe equity
Adin Ross discussed his stake in FaZe Clan during his latest Kick stream, featuring fellow FaZe Clan members and Twitch streamers Silky and Lacy. For those wondering, Ross is now unbanned on Twitch, allowing him to collaborate with other creators on the platform.
After Adin Ross revealed that he owns equity in FaZe, Silky jocularly replied:
"He's trying to say he owns us."
Lacy replied:
"You own us?"
Adin reiterated that he owns 20% of the organization:
"20%. Am I allowed to say who it's with? I know (FaZe) Bankz. Wait, y'all didn't know that? (After Lacy asked, 'You own us?') Well, 20%. Is that bad? I've had this the whole time."
As mentioned earlier, FaZe isn't the only company in which Adin Ross has a stake. The streamer also confirmed that he is a minority shareholder in Kick, the very platform he streams on. The majority ownership of Kick belongs to Easygo Entertainment Pty Ltd., a company owned by Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani (they also own Stake.com).
Who owns the majority share in FaZe Clan?
For those unaware, back in March 2024, GameSquare Holdings, Inc. acquired FaZe Clan in an all-stock deal. GameSquare is backed by notable investors, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Goff Capital. According to Bloomberg's report, the deal was completed at $17 million.
GameSquare shareholders now own approximately 55% of the merged entity. In addition to Kick streamer Adin Ross, other notable investors in the company include rapper Offset, music executive Jimmy Iovine, and B. Riley Financial.