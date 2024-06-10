"Does not mean that nepotism does not exist" - Braxophone opens up about HoYoverse staff living with creators and bias of opportunities

The ongoing drama involving Twitch streamers Atsu "AsianGuyStreams" and Braxophone has certainly captured the streaming community's attention. For context, on June 9, 2024, Atsu shared a document detailing his recent personal troubles and attempts at taking his own life (twice on February 11, 2024, and a third one on May 11, 2024).

In the same document, Atsu also highlighted that Braxophone had not only made allegations against him when they met, but he also made some serious accusations when he called an active voice actor/actress a sexual predator. He wrote this in his document:

"He made a serious allegation against a presently active voice actor/actress calling them a sexual predator as the very first topic of conversation with me at that party."

Trending

On June 10, 2024, Braxophone uploaded a document on X, responding to Atsu's lengthy document. He first addressed the point that Atsu had made about him calling an unnamed voice actor/actress a sexual predator:

"I did as I was asked to by another voice actor, the same day to warn other creators who have collabed or might collab with them."

In the same document, Braxophone alleged that Atsu was involved in gatekeeping HoYoverse events. He claimed that Atsu's close friend Tuonto and other creators live with a HoYoverse staff member. While acknowledging the staff member's efforts to remain neutral, he believed that an inherent bias was inevitable. He wrote:

"There are people in that house that are invited to events and given HoYoverse opportunities even though they do not create HoYoverse content."

He added:

"I am not blind to the fact that I have had many opportunities. Just because I am fortunate now in the 4th year since HoYoverse largely grew to be working with them, does not mean circumstances are all the same as they were previously, and does not mean that nepotism does not exist."

Braxophone's allegations of possible nepotism (Image via docs.google.com_

"Bullied by bigger creators in the community" - Braxophone speaks on being left out of HoYoverse events

Twitch streamer Braxophone continued in his document, alleging that Atsu had ostracized and isolated him. He highlighted how being excluded from HoYoverse events took a mental toll on him:

"My name and reputation were dragged through the dirt for years by you and your friends due to my social anxiety as a result of the pandemic. My mental health was spiralling every time there was any sort of HoYoverse official or unofficial event due to being explicitly left out and dragged behind the scenes."

Braxophone also addressed the charges that Atsu had presented in his documents, such as being responsible for the downward trend of Atsu's career:

"I did not kill your career. Genshin viewership has been going downhill for a while. Genshin creators are falling off because covid buff is over, and guess what? Games lose active players over time. That’s how it is."

Twitch streamer speaks on being left out of HoYoverse events (Image via docs.google.com)

Another creator who reacted to Atsu's initial document was Tectone, a popular Genshin Impact streamer and OTK member. Tectone argued that Atsu shouldn't have shared the document publicly and should have opted for therapy instead.