What actually happened between Atsu and Tectone? Genshin Impact streamers’ controversy timeline explained

The drama between Atsu "AsianGuyStream" and OTK member John "Tectone" has been going viral all over social ever since the Genshin Impact content creator AsianGuyStream posted a long document on X detailing how he tried to take his own life after losing his career due to the mental stress he has been under. While Atsu's statement included various things, including his wife's affair which had taken a toll on him, the streaming community has been focused on his feud with Tectone which was also heavily referenced in the document the Genshin creator shared.

For those who are unaware, the two Twitch streamers have been at odds ever since another content creator who goes by the online alias of Braxophone alleged that AsianGuyStream was gatekeeping Genshin Impact content and that he was spreading hate towards certain creators. Seemingly, Tectone agreed with Braxophone and proceeded to start escalating things with streamers such as Enviosity and Atsu.

Exploring the allegations of gatekeeping by Braxophone as the Tectone vs Atsu drama comes to a head

Before getting into the Tectone vs Atsu feud, here is some much-needed context behind Braxophone's allegations. Brax, as he is also known in the community, is a gacha streamer and content creator who has more than 300K subscribers on YouTube. He mainly covers Genshin Impact and is known for making guides and tutorials to help others who play the game.

Trending

A few months ago, he made some serious allegations against AsianGuyStream, claiming that he had been gatekeeping HoYoverse events from other content creators and controlling content creators in some way. After Atsu's latest document about hitting rock bottom with his life and career due to personal problems and the feud with Tectone was posted on June 9, Braxophone posted his own statement in a Google Doc where he again addressed the allegations.

Expand Tweet

According to the document, Braxophone took responsibility for some of the accusations he had made about Atsu such as claiming he had the power to blacklist content creators and give them HoYoverse contracts, stating that he had no proof to substantiate them.

However, he did stand by the accusation that AsianGuyStream had been spreading hate toward other streamers such as himself but took back accusations of racism against white-male creators such as Tectone claiming that it was erroneous on his part and blamed it on his "emotionally charged speculation."

Braxophone did state that he was blacklisted from HoYoverse events by someone, but that Atsu was not behind it. The document however goes ahead with accusing the latter of of trying to exclude Braxophone at an OTV party. He also stood behind his claims that AsianGuyStream was taking pay cuts from HoYoverse staff.

Tectone got involved after he publicly sided with Braxophone in calling out people such as Enviosity, Zy0x, and AsianGuyStream for getting special treatment. However, he has a history of falling out with others in the community after he voiced concerns about content creators getting paid by the publishers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, to push positive narratives and reviews of the game back.

In the YouTube video titled How All The Drama Started, he laid down how he was blacklisted from HoYoverse content because he was being critical of some of the things in the game. Tectone also claimed that other content creators had refrained from interacting with him on stream out of fear of not being included in the creator program, which gives them early access to new expansions and extra in-game currency.

John went on to claim that public opinion about the game after Honkai: Star Rail came out was not good and got worse over time. He further insinuated that most of the Genshin Impact creators were shills and were merely pretending to push a rosier image for the sake of the publishers, which led to him having a fallout with people such as Zy0x and others.

Tectone and Atsu have been at odds with each other for years at this point, and their initial feud dates back to him criticizing John and his friend Goose Egg. Furthermore, AsianGuyStream claimed that Goose Egg was being manipulated by the OTK streamer after the relatively smaller content creator had made a video dunking on Atsu.

This controversy was also referenced in the latest 35-page document that Atsu released, where he talked about quitting content creation due to his failing mental health after being cheated on and the Genshin Impact drama.

All of this has now become a big deal to the community as it was not only about the interpersonal relationships between streamers but came after allegations of favoritism and review manipulation.