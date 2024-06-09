"I'll take them weak a** jabs on the chin given your mental health" - Gachasmack responds to Atsu calling him an "utter hypocrite"

Popular Wuthering Waves content creator Gachasmack responded to the statements made by Atsu "AsianGuyStream" as part of the 34-page long document shared by the latter on X. Addressing Gachasmack directly, Atsu pointed out the statements made by the former on X regarding the drama between hip-hop stars Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

In these posts on X, Gacha pointed out the negatives of the two rap icons using "narratives" instead of facts, and stated that the internet was "painfully gullible".

After citing these posts, Atsu claimed that Gacha had similarly used the "narratives" spoken to him by Tectone or Braxophone to make defamatory statements in his YouTube videos, and went a step ahead to call him an "utter hypocrite".

Responding to this, Gachasmack stated Atsu should look in "the mirror":

Trending

"Every man who isn’t happy with their circumstances as an adult needs to only look at but one thing: the mirror. I’ll take them weak a** jabs on the chin given your mental health."

Gachasmack responds to Atsu's mention of him as a part of his drama with Tectone and Braxophone

GachaSmack responds to the statements made by Atsu (Image via GachaSmack/X)

The document released by AsianGuyStream outlines the personal issues he has been dealing with in the past few months, including finding out about his wife's extra-marital affair as well as his struggles with mental health, which even led to him attempting to take his own life on multiple occasions.

Within the document, he also addressed the allegations made against him by other creators such as Braxophone and Tectone in the past, as well as AsianGuyStream issuing a set of fresh allegations against Tectone.

Atsu talks about Gachasmack in the document (Image via docs.google.com)

Among the various other creators mentioned in the document, AsianGuyStream talked about Gachasmack and stated that he had done "damage" through his "farming drama content" without confirming the "narratives" that were provided to him by Tectone and Braxophone.

He stated:

"You are an utter hypocrite. This is exactly what you did and have been doing to me. You took what I assume were Braxophone or Tectone's words or narratives spoken to you in private and spun it into defamation towards me on your YouTube channel, so proudly thumbnailing that you 'knew about it'. You didn't once fact check or try to approach me to confirm anything but jumped straight into farming drama content... Your actions confuse me immensely."

In response, Gachasmack also gave some "advice" to AsianGuyStream:

"My advice: Finish the humble pie, fall forward & enter your training arc. God be with you."

The document also saw AsianGuyStream accuse Tectone of "trying to destroy the livelihoods" of creators who were working in association with Genshin Impact's co-publisher HoYoverse, calling his community "toxic and hostile" in the process.