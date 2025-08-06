"Don't have a degree": SomeOrdinaryGamers acknowledges he is a "dropout" amid accusations of him misrepresenting his IT expertise

YouTuber Mutahar &quot;SomeOrdinaryGamers&quot; recently responded to allegations accusing him of misrepresenting his professional qualifications in the field of IT. Many netizens had accused the Canadian-Indian personality of fabricating details about his engineering career.In his August 6, 2025, video titled It's Been A Wild Week..., SomeOrdinaryGamers said he is indeed a &quot;dropout&quot;:&quot;I wanted to just start talking a little bit. I know there's been some drama, and I wanted to kind of address things here really quickly. So, obviously, I have been calling myself a engineer, in some cases, a programmer, a cybersecurity engineer, whatever you can call it, and, you know, I apparently have also been a dropout, which I don't hide. Now, obviously, me being a dropout, I don't have a degree. So, I'm not a certified or a licensed engineer.&quot;Despite this, he asserted that the content he has produced over the years, which covered areas such as cybersecurity, still &quot;stands up on its own&quot;:&quot;Now, I made a lot of videos in the past where I taught you guys about computer safety, cybersecurity, a lot of the stuff, and I think that content stands up on its own, and I believe it actually can be used, you know, people have learned from it, and I think that's great.&quot;&quot;I do apologize&quot;: SomeOrdinaryGamers responds to those he has &quot;offended&quot; by calling himself an engineerSomeOrdinaryGamers is being criticized across the internet for allegedly fabricating his engineering background. YouTubers like Steven &quot;Boogie2988&quot; have stated that the streamer &quot;deserves&quot; the backlash if he indeed exaggerated his credentials as a certified IT professional.In the same YouTube video, SomeOrdinaryGamers apologized to those who felt &quot;offended&quot; by his use of the term &quot;engineer&quot; despite lacking formal certification:&quot;Now, if you feel offended, if you feel wronged that I called myself an engineer while not being a degree holding engineer, then for that I do apologize, and I will denigrate myself to, you know, a programmer, or a fat Indian guy that knows a bit about computers. That's what I'll even at, and that's pretty much all I have to say.&quot;He also addressed individuals considering legal action against him in light of the controversy:&quot;Now, again, if you want to stick around, awesome. If you still feel wronged, and this does not suffice for you, then I don't really give a f**k. Simple as that. Now, again, that being said, if anything else comes out of this, whether there be some legal stuff, then I'll just have the lawyers handle it and we'll call it at that.&quot;In other news, Ethan Klein recently launched a tirade against YouTuber couple Ian &quot;iDubbbz&quot; and Anisa Jomha. This came after iDubbbz’s latest video, in which he accused the H3 Podcast host of targeting and bullying minorities, women, and economically disadvantaged individuals.