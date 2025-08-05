Veteran YouTuber Steven &quot;Boogie2988&quot; recently called out his fellow platform member Mutahar &quot;SomeOrdinaryGamers,&quot; referencing the fraud allegations against the latter. For context, it has been alleged that Mutahar misrepresented his IT expertise and professional background over the past decade, with many online critics claiming his engineering career was fabricated.Boogie2988 is one such critic. In a recent Discord call, the YouTuber suggested that the backlash against SomeOrdinaryGamers was overdue:&quot;Now, that said, f**k Mutahar and everything he gets, he deserves, unless it's false information, but if you did fake being an engineer, exaggerating sh*t, f**k you!.. You deserve everything you're getting, if that stuff's real, and I will enjoy watching you get it. F**k you.&quot;It should be noted that Steven is no stranger to controversy as well. The 51-year-old purportedly faked his 2022 cancer diagnosis, as he refused to share medical records to support his condition. Furthermore, in mid-2024, YouTuber Coffeezilla called out Boogie2988 for promoting what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam under the token name &quot;Faddy.&quot;Looking into the allegations of SomeOrdinaryGamers' fabricated engineering background(Timestamp - 5:55)On July 27, 2025, a nearly 40-minute YouTube upload from Nikandros, titled Mutahar Has Been a Fake Engineer For 10 Years, went viral online. Nikandros supported his claims in the video with a public Google Doc documenting more than 70 instances, spanning back to 2015, in which Mutahar purportedly claimed titles such as &quot;computer engineer,&quot; &quot;video engineer,&quot; or &quot;cyber security engineer.&quot;To support the weight of this claim, Nikandros referenced the Ontario Professional Engineers Act, which legally restricts the use of the title &quot;engineer&quot; to individuals holding an active licence:&quot;It's actually illegal to call yourself an engineer if you are not a licensed engineer.&quot;These claims were supported by the inconsistency in SomeOrdinaryGamers' career case. For instance, he claimed to have attended university for engineering but dropped out, yet elsewhere described himself as an &quot;ex-engineer.&quot;In one particular instance, Mutahar called himself a &quot;CEO&quot; and claimed not to have made &quot;charitable donations&quot; purely for tax write-offs. Regarding this, Nikandros said:&quot;'Writing off charitable donations is a shi**y thing to do,' How? Why? All that means is that the money you donated is tax-exempt. It means you can donate more money to charity. How can you be the CEO of a company, a serious businessman, but you don't understand basic accounting?&quot; (Timestamp - 22:11)Meanwhile, in March 2025, SomeOrdinaryGamers announced that he was exploring legal action against YouTuber Noah Samsen after being labeled a &quot;genocide supporter.&quot;