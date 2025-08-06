  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "They will eventually get divorced": Ethan Klein calls iDubbbz and his wife 'spineless basement-dwellers' in response to YouTuber's new video

"They will eventually get divorced": Ethan Klein calls iDubbbz and his wife 'spineless basement-dwellers' in response to YouTuber's new video

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:41 GMT
Ethan Klein went on a rant against Ian and Anisa Jomha in an Instagram Story (Image via H3 Podcast and iDubbbzTV/YouTube)
Ethan Klein has gone on a rant against Ian and Anisa Jomha in an Instagram Story (Image via YouTube/H3 Podcast, iDubbbzTV)

H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein recently went on a tirade against Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha in an Instagram Story in response to the latter's recent YouTube video. The latter's video had discussed the recent lawsuits filed by the former against Twitch streamers Morgan "Frogan," Denims, and Kacey "Kaceytron."

Ad

In his video, iDubbbz had sent a message to the "rich and powerful," apparently referring to Ethan Klein, and seemingly accused him of using the lawsuits to "bully women, minorities," or those "poorer" than him.

Now, in an Instagram Story uploaded to @h3h3productions on August 6, 2025, Ethan Klein has responded to iDubbbz's statements, labelling the YouTuber and his wife Anisa Jomha as "two black holes of self-loathing and misery":

"Ian and Anisa are spineless, basement-dwelling losers. The sheer poverty of their combined talent and charisma makes Hasan look like MLK. In every perceivable way, they are pathetic: no talent, no ideas, no motivation, no drive, no money, no b**ches. Love and partnership are supposed to strengthen bonds and improve outlook—but they’re like two black holes of self-loathing and misery, caught in each other’s orbit. And as those black holes spiral closer, the outcome becomes inevitable: supernova. They won’t last."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Klein then claimed that Ian and Anisa Jomha's relationship would eventually come to an end, something he had previously stated:

"They will eventually get divorced. And in the cosmic wreckage of that explosion, they'll be left with one thing to show for it all—the friendships, the time, the energy, the life wasted: Dust."
Ad

What was the update given by Ethan Klein about the legal cases against Frogan and others?

In yet another Instagram Story uploaded on August 2, 2025, Ethan Klein provided an update on the legal case he had filed against Frogan, having accused her of deliberately driving views away from his Content Nuke video against Hasan "HasanAbi."

He claimed that Frogan had not contacted him or his attorney, with her supposedly about to "lose by default" if she continues to be incommunicado. Klein also questioned what the $50,000 she had attained through fundraising had been used for.

Ad

This is not the first time Ethan Klein has predicted the end of Ian and Anisa Jomha's relationship. He had previously claimed that the two would end up separating within "a year."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications