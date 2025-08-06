"They will eventually get divorced": Ethan Klein calls iDubbbz and his wife 'spineless basement-dwellers' in response to YouTuber's new video

H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein recently went on a tirade against Ian &quot;iDubbbz&quot; Jomha in an Instagram Story in response to the latter's recent YouTube video. The latter's video had discussed the recent lawsuits filed by the former against Twitch streamers Morgan &quot;Frogan,&quot; Denims, and Kacey &quot;Kaceytron.&quot;In his video, iDubbbz had sent a message to the &quot;rich and powerful,&quot; apparently referring to Ethan Klein, and seemingly accused him of using the lawsuits to &quot;bully women, minorities,&quot; or those &quot;poorer&quot; than him.Now, in an Instagram Story uploaded to @h3h3productions on August 6, 2025, Ethan Klein has responded to iDubbbz's statements, labelling the YouTuber and his wife Anisa Jomha as &quot;two black holes of self-loathing and misery&quot;:&quot;Ian and Anisa are spineless, basement-dwelling losers. The sheer poverty of their combined talent and charisma makes Hasan look like MLK. In every perceivable way, they are pathetic: no talent, no ideas, no motivation, no drive, no money, no b**ches. Love and partnership are supposed to strengthen bonds and improve outlook—but they’re like two black holes of self-loathing and misery, caught in each other’s orbit. And as those black holes spiral closer, the outcome becomes inevitable: supernova. They won’t last.&quot;Klein then claimed that Ian and Anisa Jomha's relationship would eventually come to an end, something he had previously stated:&quot;They will eventually get divorced. And in the cosmic wreckage of that explosion, they'll be left with one thing to show for it all—the friendships, the time, the energy, the life wasted: Dust.&quot;What was the update given by Ethan Klein about the legal cases against Frogan and others?In yet another Instagram Story uploaded on August 2, 2025, Ethan Klein provided an update on the legal case he had filed against Frogan, having accused her of deliberately driving views away from his Content Nuke video against Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot;He claimed that Frogan had not contacted him or his attorney, with her supposedly about to &quot;lose by default&quot; if she continues to be incommunicado. Klein also questioned what the $50,000 she had attained through fundraising had been used for.This is not the first time Ethan Klein has predicted the end of Ian and Anisa Jomha's relationship. He had previously claimed that the two would end up separating within &quot;a year.&quot;