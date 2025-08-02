"She loses by default": Ethan Klein gives update on his lawsuit against Frogan

YouTuber and H3 Podcast Ethan Klein recently provided an update about his lawsuit against Morgan &quot;Frogan,&quot; claiming that the civil lawsuit will go to a default judgment in his favor due to failure on her or her attorney's part to appear in court.Ever since Ethan Klein pursued a legal action against Morgan &quot;Frogan,&quot; Jean &quot;Denims,&quot; and Kasey &quot;Kaceytron,&quot; for copyright infringement, the three content creators have announced that they are attempting to raise funds through crowdfunding campaigns to fight the individual lawsuits.Talking about the $50,000 that Frogan had supposedly gathered through fundraising, Klein (h3h3productions) wrote in an Instagram Story uploaded on August 2, 2025:&quot;Frogan is literally about to default early next week. What has she done with the $50,000 she raised!? We have not heard from her or her attorney.. AT ALL.&quot;Ethan Klein reveals the time Frogan has left to respond to his copyright lawsuitOn June 19, 2025, Ethan Klein announced that he had sued the three content creators for allegedly infringing on his copyrighted Content Nuke video focused on Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot; Eventually, Klein also announced that he was pursuing a lawsuit against Sean &quot;SeanDaBlack&quot; Wiggs.In the lawsuits, Klein alleged that these creators were maliciously driving viewership and subsequently revenue away from his Content Nuke video by asking their audiences to view it through their live broadcasts.The YouTuber had also registered his Content Nuke with the United States Library of Congress, so he could make it eligible for statutory damages and attorney fees.Talking about the number of days Frogan has left to respond to the civil lawsuit before she loses the case by &quot;default,&quot; Ethan Klein wrote:&quot;She has like 5 days to respond to our complaint or she loses by default.&quot;After being sued by Klein, Frogan had removed all her Twitch videos, including her VODs and clips. The only video left on her channel features fellow Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot;