  • "She loses by default": Ethan Klein gives update on his lawsuit against Frogan

"She loses by default": Ethan Klein gives update on his lawsuit against Frogan

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 02, 2025 01:57 GMT
Ethan Klein has claimed that Twitch streamer Mogan &quot;Frogan&quot; is on the verge of losing the lawsuit filed against her by Klein (Image via h3h3productions/Instagram)
Ethan Klein has claimed that Twitch streamer Mogan "Frogan" is on the verge of losing the lawsuit filed against her by Klein (Image via h3h3productions/Instagram)

YouTuber and H3 Podcast Ethan Klein recently provided an update about his lawsuit against Morgan "Frogan," claiming that the civil lawsuit will go to a default judgment in his favor due to failure on her or her attorney's part to appear in court.

Ever since Ethan Klein pursued a legal action against Morgan "Frogan," Jean "Denims," and Kasey "Kaceytron," for copyright infringement, the three content creators have announced that they are attempting to raise funds through crowdfunding campaigns to fight the individual lawsuits.

Talking about the $50,000 that Frogan had supposedly gathered through fundraising, Klein (h3h3productions) wrote in an Instagram Story uploaded on August 2, 2025:

"Frogan is literally about to default early next week. What has she done with the $50,000 she raised!? We have not heard from her or her attorney.. AT ALL."
Ethan Klein reveals the time Frogan has left to respond to his copyright lawsuit

On June 19, 2025, Ethan Klein announced that he had sued the three content creators for allegedly infringing on his copyrighted Content Nuke video focused on Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." Eventually, Klein also announced that he was pursuing a lawsuit against Sean "SeanDaBlack" Wiggs.

In the lawsuits, Klein alleged that these creators were maliciously driving viewership and subsequently revenue away from his Content Nuke video by asking their audiences to view it through their live broadcasts.

The YouTuber had also registered his Content Nuke with the United States Library of Congress, so he could make it eligible for statutory damages and attorney fees.

Talking about the number of days Frogan has left to respond to the civil lawsuit before she loses the case by "default," Ethan Klein wrote:

"She has like 5 days to respond to our complaint or she loses by default."
After being sued by Klein, Frogan had removed all her Twitch videos, including her VODs and clips. The only video left on her channel features fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
