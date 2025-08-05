iDubbbz seemingly accuses Ethan Klein of 'bullying' women, minorities, and the poor

Ian Kane Jomha, better known as "iDubbbz," has seemingly accused H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein of 'bullying' women, minorities, and the poor. On August 4, 2025, the former uploaded a new video to his official YouTube channel, titled Are you scared of immigrants?

At the 18-minute-five-second mark of the video, the Content Cop series host briefly discussed Ethan Klein's lawsuits against Morgan "Frogan," Denims, and Kacey "Kaceytron." Claiming that it was "important to set a precedent" or to send a message against "rich and powerful" personalities, presumably referring to Ethan Klein, Ian said the following:

"Before I go, I want to bring your guys' attention to some lawsuits that recently dropped. Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron have all been sued, and they are trying to fight this off. I really believe in their cases, and I think it's important to either set a precedent or send a message that just because you're f**king rich and powerful doesn't mean that you can bully people on the internet. Doesn't mean you can bully women, minorities, or f**king people who are poorer than you."

iDubbbz expressed belief that "it would be good" if Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron continued to fight the lawsuits filed by Ethan Klein against them. He also encouraged his audience to support the three Twitch streamers' crowdfunding campaigns, saying:

"And, I think it would be good if they can continue to fight this off. So, I'm going to put the links to their GoFundMes down below. All right, everyone, that is going to do it for this episode of iDubbbz complaints. I will see you next time."

Timestamp - 18:05

Why is Ethan Klein suing Frogan, Demins, and Kaceytron?

On June 19, 2025, Ethan Klein took to his h3h3Productions YouTube channel to announce that he had taken legal action against Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron. Explaining his decision to sue the three female streamers, the 39-year-old podcaster claimed that they "violated all the principles" of fair use when they reacted to his Content Nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker.

Commenting on Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron's "malicious" actions, Klein said:

"These people not only violated all the principles of fair use, they also did it maliciously, and that's the part that really got me. I think if you're a reactor on Twitch, for the most part, if you make a good faith effort to comment, and if you make a good faith effort to promote the author, to link to them, to try to drive traffic to the original video. I think you're probably pretty much doing the right thing... and I would never sue someone for that."

Timestamp - 19:30

Ethan Klein recently gave an update on his legal case against Frogan via an Instagram Story, claiming that the Twitch streamer will "lose by default" if she does not respond to the civil lawsuit.

