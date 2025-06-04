"We weren't anticipating this event doing well": iDubbbz comments on him and his wife previously taking 34% of Creator Clash profits

Ian "iDubbbz" Kane Jomha has addressed the community regarding his and his wife's previous 34% share of Creator Clash profits. On June 3, 2025, the YouTuber posted a video titled Concern Trolling, in which he discussed the controversy surrounding the influencer boxing event.

While commenting on the ownership's decision to reveal that he and his wife, Anisa Jomha, would have received 34% of the profits, iDubbbz admitted that he did not expect Creator Clash 3 to perform well.

Explaining why the company's management was "okay" with his and Anisa's profit share from the event, the Content Cop YouTube series host said:

"But the main controversy, I would say, is that it was revealed with the change of ownership, that Anisa and I, because we're (Text saying, 'we were**', pops up) one-third ownership of Creator Clash, the business, that we were getting 34% of the profit share. We weren't anticipating this event doing well. Like, we wanted it to do well enough to pay back the investors, of course. So, that's one of the reasons that we were, you know, okay with the profit share thing."

Furthermore, iDubbbz disclosed that the profit share from Creator Clash did not "directly go to charity," claiming that he and others involved with the event were instructed to "just donate their portion of the profit":

"Another part of it, as well, is that the contract wasn't structured in a way that the profit share could just directly go to charity. It was told to us like, 'You could just donate your portion of the profit share to charity after the event.' So we were like, 'Okay, fine.'"

"If you don't believe us, I can't say anything" - iDubbbz says donating to charity following Creator Clash was up to his and Anisa Jomha's discretion

The YouTube video continued, with iDubbbz claiming that he "can't say anything" to those who don't believe he and Anisa Jomha donated to charity after earning a profit share from Creator Clash:

"Now, I know some people will find it hard to believe that Anisa and I were just going to give our portion of the profit share to charity. There's nothing I could really say to, I think, convince them otherwise. It was up to our discretion, at the end of the day. And if you don't believe us, I can't say anything that'll change your mind."

Timestamp - 06:15

In other news, Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently stated that he "condemned" iDubbbz for "deceiving" people into believing that money raised by Creator Clash went to charity.

