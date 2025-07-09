  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I've been right about everything else I've said": Ethan Klein believes Anisa Jomha will separate from iDubbbz "within a year"

"I've been right about everything else I've said": Ethan Klein believes Anisa Jomha will separate from iDubbbz "within a year"

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 09, 2025 19:09 GMT
Ethan Klein makes a bold statement about iDubbbz
Ethan Klein makes a bold statement about iDubbbz's relationship with Anisa Jomha (Images via YouTube/H3 Podcast)

In episode 163 of the H3 Podcast, titled My Haters Are Trembling (Because I'm Back, Baby!), H3H3 Production's Ethan Klein touched on Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha and his wife, Anisa Jomha. Notably, Klein has been embroiled in an online feud with the couple. The situation intensified following Ian's Content Cop video critique on the former. On July 8, 2025, the H3H3 founder claimed that the couple wouldn't last for long.

Ad

Two days before episode 163 went live, Anisa posted a photo of a cake with a caption that read:

"Ian randomly showed up with a belated birthday cake 😭💕 I’ve been eyeing this one up for weeks."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ethan Klein tried to read between the lines here, especially with Jomha's mention of Ian's "belated" birthday gesture. He believed that this potentially alluded to troubles in the couple's marriage. Considering this, he made a bold statement to his podcast director, Ian Slater, predicting that the two would separate "within a year":

"So this is, I think, the breadcrumb she's laying, she's gonna leave him. She's gonna leave him within a year. ('From this post?' said Slater with laughter) Yes, I've been right about everything else I've said so far. Within a year, Anisa is going to leave Ian. ('I mean, it could be') She started to lay the breadcrumbs. ('They don't seem like happy people, cake aside.')."
Ad

"She is a succubus": Ethan Klein claims that Anisa Jomha is "puppeteering" iDubbbz

youtube-cover
Ad

Referring to Anisa, Ethan Klein claimed that iDubbbz was being used for popularity. In this aspect, the 40-year-old called her a "succubus," or a demon.

"She is a complete, and I hate this phrase, I've avoided using this the whole time, but, like... it sucks to admit that in this case, everything people seem to have thought about her is apparently true... she is a succubus. And she has gotten everything that she can get out of Ian, and he is totally a husk of a man."
Ad

Furthermore, he commented on her restarting her streaming career and claimed she was "pupeteering" Ian to get on Twitch-based political commentator HasanAbi's good side, potentially to boost her broadcasting career:

"She is puppeteering him... I guess in one final Hail Mary to ingratiate herself into Hasan's circle for her upcoming streaming career."

As of this writing, Anisa's last stream on her Twitch channel was on August 11, 2024. Currently, she has over 225,000 followers on the platform with nearly 2,600 hours streamed.

Ad

Ethan Klein concluded his rant on the Jomhas' relationship by reinforcing his original prediction:

"Within a year, she is going to divorce Ian. And you will continue to see breadcrumb posts from her like this."

In other news, Ethan Klein announced that he is filing a lawsuit against streamer SeanDaBlack, prompting netizens to accuse him of racism.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications