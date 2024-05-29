  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Don't say that f**king word ever again!" - Keemstar blasts YouTuber Boogie2988 for repeatedly saying "N-word" live on podcast

"Don't say that f**king word ever again!" - Keemstar blasts YouTuber Boogie2988 for repeatedly saying "N-word" live on podcast

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 29, 2024 06:33 GMT
Keemstar blasts YouTuber Boogie2988 for repeatedly saying the &quot;N-word&quot; live on podcast
Keemstar blasts YouTuber Boogie2988 for repeatedly using the "N-word" during a live podcast (Image via @KEEMSTAR and @Boogie2988/X)

On May 29, 2024, a minute-long clip featuring YouTuber Steven "Boogie2988" went viral on social media, in which he was heard using the "N-word." The clip was taken from a recent episode of the Lolcow Live podcast, hosted by contentious internet personality Daniel "Keemstar."

In the video, Boogie2988 responded to those who claimed he used the racial slur by saying:

"'Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Boogie said a word that began with N and it kind of sounded like n**ro. But it's not! That means he said it!' They're f**king insane! N**ro, n**ro. You can say n**ro."
also-read-trending Trending

Keemstar was taken aback by Steven's comments and reprimanded him. The Drama Alert host remarked:

"What the f**k did you just say? Hey! No, you can't! Wings (YouTuber WingsOfRedemption) shh! Don't say that f**king word ever again! I'm telling you to be quiet! Stop! What the f**k! No, I'm telling Wings to be quiet so I can explain to Boogie - shut the f**k up! Bro! You just said the N-word. That is the Latin word for black."

Boogie2988 responded:

"That's different! The N-word is a different word! The N-word is a different word!"

Keemstar believed the 49-year-old's behavior could lead to the podcast being shut down. He said:

"We're getting shut down. We're getting shut down, this show is over! Are you really... are you really that dumb?"

"I didn't know you're not allowed to say that" - YouTuber Boogie2988 apologizes for saying the "N-word" on Keemstar's podcast

On May 29, 2024, Boogie2988 took to his official X handle to apologize for saying the "N-word" on Keemstar's podcast. The Virginia native claimed that he didn't believe the term he used was offensive.

He said:

"So I just wanted to say my apologies to the African-American community. I used a word tonight on the Lolcow livestream and I didn't believe it was offensive when they told me to stop saying it. I didn't know! So I said it four or five times and I'm going to spell the word. Is that okay? I don't know if I should spell it. N-*-*-R-O."

The content creator also stated he would "never" use the term again. Boogie2988 added:

"And I didn't know that you're not allowed to say that word anymore. I had no clue! But now that I know, it will never be spoken from my mouth again. And today, I learned something and if you're a dumb old man like me, maybe you learn something, too. But my apologies to the African-American community and anybody negatively affected by that who watches the show."

Boogie2988 is a well-known figure in the content creation community, boasting over 3.98 million subscribers on YouTube. He received the Trending Gamer award at The Game Awards in 2016.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी