"Don't say that f**king word ever again!" - Keemstar blasts YouTuber Boogie2988 for repeatedly saying "N-word" live on podcast

On May 29, 2024, a minute-long clip featuring YouTuber Steven "Boogie2988" went viral on social media, in which he was heard using the "N-word." The clip was taken from a recent episode of the Lolcow Live podcast, hosted by contentious internet personality Daniel "Keemstar."

In the video, Boogie2988 responded to those who claimed he used the racial slur by saying:

"'Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Boogie said a word that began with N and it kind of sounded like n**ro. But it's not! That means he said it!' They're f**king insane! N**ro, n**ro. You can say n**ro."

Trending

Keemstar was taken aback by Steven's comments and reprimanded him. The Drama Alert host remarked:

"What the f**k did you just say? Hey! No, you can't! Wings (YouTuber WingsOfRedemption) shh! Don't say that f**king word ever again! I'm telling you to be quiet! Stop! What the f**k! No, I'm telling Wings to be quiet so I can explain to Boogie - shut the f**k up! Bro! You just said the N-word. That is the Latin word for black."

Boogie2988 responded:

"That's different! The N-word is a different word! The N-word is a different word!"

Keemstar believed the 49-year-old's behavior could lead to the podcast being shut down. He said:

"We're getting shut down. We're getting shut down, this show is over! Are you really... are you really that dumb?"

Expand Tweet

"I didn't know you're not allowed to say that" - YouTuber Boogie2988 apologizes for saying the "N-word" on Keemstar's podcast

On May 29, 2024, Boogie2988 took to his official X handle to apologize for saying the "N-word" on Keemstar's podcast. The Virginia native claimed that he didn't believe the term he used was offensive.

He said:

"So I just wanted to say my apologies to the African-American community. I used a word tonight on the Lolcow livestream and I didn't believe it was offensive when they told me to stop saying it. I didn't know! So I said it four or five times and I'm going to spell the word. Is that okay? I don't know if I should spell it. N-*-*-R-O."

Expand Tweet

The content creator also stated he would "never" use the term again. Boogie2988 added:

"And I didn't know that you're not allowed to say that word anymore. I had no clue! But now that I know, it will never be spoken from my mouth again. And today, I learned something and if you're a dumb old man like me, maybe you learn something, too. But my apologies to the African-American community and anybody negatively affected by that who watches the show."

Boogie2988 is a well-known figure in the content creation community, boasting over 3.98 million subscribers on YouTube. He received the Trending Gamer award at The Game Awards in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback