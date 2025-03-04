"Don't be weird": CaseOh blasts the person who stalked and threatened Emiru, Valkyrae, and Cinna during IRL stream

Twitch streamer Case "CaseOh" recently called out the individual responsible for stalking and threatening to hurt fellow Twitch streamers Emily "Emiru," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Brittany "Cinna." The incident occurred amid the Sis-a-thon marathon broadcast being held collaboratively by Valkyrae and Cinna.

Talking about the incident during his Twitch broadcast, CaseOh said:

"I hate random stuff like that to people who don't deserve it. Bro, they're walking around streaming, having fun, and you got some straight goober by the way. I'm talking straight goober. I seen that dude, you want to talk about a goober? Like, bro, what is wrong with you, man."

Cinna, Valkyrae and Emiru were broadcasting themselves live from an amusement park when they were approached by an individual who had been following them for a while.

The individual asked Emiru for her contact number, and upon being rejected, claimed that he would continue to follow them. The scenario worsened when the individual became aggressive, seemingly charging at the trio while threatening to harm them.

Condemning the actions of the trio's stalker, CaseOh said:

"Bro, don't be weird, bro. It ain't hard to not be- Bro, you know what blows me away on top of that even more? Bro, the easiest thing in the world is to be a normal person. I don't understand how you get to the mental capacity to even think to do- Not only think to do something like that, but to actually physically do it."

While being aware that it may sound like "overkill," CaseOh suggested that the individual should be put in jail "forever":

"You know what I think, you can call it overkill, I think somebody who has the capability to do something like that should not only go to jail, but go to jail forever."

While reacting to the attack on Emiru, Cinna and Valkyrae, Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" recently talked about how a stalker once followed him and Emiru to his household. The streamer claimed that he had even pulled a gun on the stalker, who was one of Emiru's viewers.

