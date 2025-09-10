  • home icon
Drake posts photo of Kai Cenat's forehead on Instagram after the streamer dissed his YouTube video series

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:34 GMT
The Canadian rapper recently posted a picture solely focusing on Kai Cenat
Drake has posted a picture solely focusing on Kai Cenat's forehead (Image via champagnepapi/Instagram)

Drake has shared a photo of Kai Cenat's forehead on Instagram, featuring it as the third slide of his latest post on the platform. This action appeared to be in response to the streamer's recent criticism of the third episode of the rapper's Iceman series on YouTube, which was intended to promote his upcoming album of the same name.

Drake shared the Instagram post on September 9, 2025, with a caption that read:

"Paris, how we looking?"
You can check out Drake's original Instagram post here.

What did Kai Cenat say about Drake's Iceman YouTube series?

During his broadcast on September 5, 2025, Kai Cenat shared his thoughts on Drake's latest release as part of his Iceman series on YouTube. Cenat claimed the episode was a "waste" of his time and stated that he couldn't "fake" his reaction to it.

The former Streamer of the Year award winner said:

""Biggest waste of my f**king time. The biggest waste of my goddamn... RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. Yo, yo, yo, yo, I can't fake it! I can't fake it! That was a**!...I actually can't fake it. Like, I actually can't fake it. That was so a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it. Oh, my god! We just wasted an hour and a half!"
After being featured in Drake's latest Instagram post, a clip from Cenat's broadcast on September 9, 2025, showed the streamer reacting to it live, stating:

"The news got to be slow today. I don't beef with Drake, but why is he posting my sh** like this? Come on! It's a tech!"

In other news, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" recently chased after a man who had used his head to break a glass window pane at a store where the streamer was eating food.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
