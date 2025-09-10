Drake posts photo of Kai Cenat's forehead on Instagram after the streamer dissed his YouTube video series

Drake has shared a photo of Kai Cenat's forehead on Instagram, featuring it as the third slide of his latest post on the platform. This action appeared to be in response to the streamer's recent criticism of the third episode of the rapper's Iceman series on YouTube, which was intended to promote his upcoming album of the same name. Drake shared the Instagram post on September 9, 2025, with a caption that read:&quot;Paris, how we looking?&quot;You can check out Drake's original Instagram post here.What did Kai Cenat say about Drake's Iceman YouTube series?During his broadcast on September 5, 2025, Kai Cenat shared his thoughts on Drake's latest release as part of his Iceman series on YouTube. Cenat claimed the episode was a &quot;waste&quot; of his time and stated that he couldn't &quot;fake&quot; his reaction to it.The former Streamer of the Year award winner said:&quot;&quot;Biggest waste of my f**king time. The biggest waste of my goddamn... RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. RIP to Armani. Yo, yo, yo, yo, I can't fake it! I can't fake it! That was a**!...I actually can't fake it. Like, I actually can't fake it. That was so a**! I can't fake it! I can't fake it. Oh, my god! We just wasted an hour and a half!&quot;VODvault @theVODvaultLINKKai Cenat reacts to Drake posting a picture of Kai's forehead on Instagram, this comes after Kai saying Drake's new 'ICEMAN' episode was &quot;the biggest waste of time&quot;.Kai- &quot;The news gotta be slow today&quot;After being featured in Drake's latest Instagram post, a clip from Cenat's broadcast on September 9, 2025, showed the streamer reacting to it live, stating:&quot;The news got to be slow today. I don't beef with Drake, but why is he posting my sh** like this? Come on! It's a tech!&quot;In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently chased after a man who had used his head to break a glass window pane at a store where the streamer was eating food.