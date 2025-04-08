Dream alleges Warner Bros "illegally" took down his TikTok video featuring A Minecraft Movie

Minecraft creator and Twitch streamer Clay "Dream" recently took to his X account (@dreamwastaken) to reveal he had uploaded a TikTok, which was removed due to a copyright claim from Warner Bros Pictures. For context, the TikTok in question was about A Minecraft Movie, which was released on April 4, 2025. The film was produced by Warner Bros.

While it's unclear what exactly the TikTok contained, in the captions, Dream referred to the theater's reaction to the end credit scenes of the movie, suggesting that the video may have been related to this. The Twitch streamer wrote:

"Warner bros taking down 100% original content that’s promoting their movie 💀 I guess the Roblox end credits scene was real after all!"

The streamer's TikTok was taken down (Image via X/@dreamwastaken)

His X post saw many replies from his fans. One user asked if the production company is even allowed to claim copyright on such videos. Dream responded by stating:

"Nope 100% illegal but it’s a big media company what can ya do."

Dream reviews A Minecraft Movie, calls it "ridiculously stupid" but "fun"

The recently released Minecraft movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has sparked a wave of online reactions. Reviews have been mixed, with many even turning the film into meme material, especially due to some of its dialogue.

Dream, one of the most prominent figures in the Minecraft community, watched the film in a theater. The streamer described it as 'ridiculously stupid,' but added that it was done on purpose to make it fun:

"Hot take: the Minecraft movie was good. I mean it was ridiculously stupid, but very obviously on purpose, which made it fun!"

While many enjoyed the film, A Minecraft Movie has found itself in the middle of a meme fest. Fans have been sharing their IRL reactions to certain scenes, with one particular moment gaining meme status – Jack Black’s character shouting "Chicken Jockey," which has quickly become a popular line online. Here's one example:

Another streamer who found herself trending in connection with A Minecraft Movie is Rachell "Valkyrae." She confirmed having a cameo in the film, but her scene was ultimately cut. This was reportedly due to a possible breach of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

