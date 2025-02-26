"Dude had the craziest ego": Ninja slams Symfuhny for his behavior after reaching Celestial rank in Marvel Rivals

A clip of Tyler "Ninja" putting fellow Twitch streamer Mason "Symfuhny" on blast for his Marvel Rivals rank went viral on social media on February 25, 2025. In the clip shared by esports professional Jake Lucky, Tyler claimed Mason had developed "the craziest ego" after reaching the Celestial rank in the title. Celestial is the third highest rank in Marvel Rivals behind One Above All and Eternity.

In the clip, Ninja talked about Symfuhny's alleged ego after reaching the high rank, saying:

"The second that Symfuhny hit Celestial, the dude had the craziest ego on the planet. Like, he made it there, but the second he made it to Celestial, [mocking tone] 'Hey man, what was your peak? What have you peaked at, Tyler? Ahhh!'"

Ninja also insinuated that every player who reaches Celestial makes other accounts:

"It's like the second you hit Celestial, everyone is like, 'Oh, I'm the greatest. Time to make 20 accounts, climb to Celestial, have 50 accounts in Celestial, and peak at maybe hitting Eternity one time.'"

Ninja says "kids" in Celestial need to be "humbled" and adds that he prefers Marvel Rival players in Grandmaster rank

While Ninja is known for his Fortnite streaming he has been dabbling in Marvel Rivals since its release in 2024. He has been playing the game quite a lot and has had much to state about the Overwatch competitor and its competitive scene.

In the same clip where he criticized Symfuhny for his ego after reaching Celestial, he went on to say that "these kids" need to be humbled. Ninja also stated that he prefers Marvel Rivals players who are in the lower Grandmaster rank:

"All these kids man, they need to be f**king humbled, bro. It's disgusting. I want the GM (Grandmaster) players, bro."

The streamer explained why he prefers players in Grandmaster, claiming that they have a hunger to progress because they want to "climb out of elo hell":

"I want the GM 1 and GM 2, the people who would suck a fat dong for a win. The people who would do anything for the dub because they want to climb out of elo hell, what they think is elo hell. That's what I want, bro. I want those guys."

