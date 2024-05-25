“Dude has been going nuts” - Logan Paul explains why he sued boxer Ryan Garcia

YouTuber, WWE star and businessman Logan Paul revealed on May 23 that he had filed a lawsuit against controversial boxer Ryan Garcia. For those unaware, Ryan has been going off on Prijme Hydration (a drinks company co-owned by Logan and JJ "KSI") and Logan Paul for quite some time. The lawsuit has been due to the alleged defamatory comments he has been making all this while.

Logan today took to his X account to post a brief video addressing why he chose to take legal action against Ryan. In the video, he said:

"Prime Hydration, a better-for-you beverage company that I co-founded has sued influencer boxer Ryan Garcia for defamation. The dude has been going nuts on social media, claiming that it is killing you, has cyanide in it, has poison in it - all untrue stuff obviously."

Logan Paul also called out the boxer over his recent tirades online. The boxer had made some shocking claims including having supposed evidence of people sexually assaulting minors (Timestamp: 01:00). Reacting to this, Logan said:

"Bro, you've got horrific stories of kids being tortured, talking about you have proof of child trafficking rings, all to promote a fight? I don't know s**t about fighting, I'm 0-15 but that seems a little bit crazy."

He added:

"This tactic of faking these text messages like they are coming from me, while you're mocking your religion, and using the deaths of children in Gaza to make me look bad is disgusting."

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul speaks on latest lawsuit against boxer Ryan Garcia

Logan Paul is no stranger to dishing out legal notices. His latest one is against the controversial boxer Ryan Garcia. While both were on good terms at one point, there seems to have been a rift between the two recently. Ryan in particular has made some serious allegations against Logan and Prime Hydration.

In response, the WWE star decided to take legal action. He said this in his X post:

"We’re a threat. PRIME is the most disruptive beverage in history and our competitors feel the pressure. It’s likely that we’ve been targeted as the victim of a smear campaign."

He also said:

"People don’t like me or KSI. That’s fine. But if you don’t like PRIME, don’t drink it. No need to lie about the facts in an attempt to stay relevant."

Logan gives his take on the ongoing situation (Image via X)

For those wondering, the lawsuit has been filed by Prime Hydration on behalf of Logan Paul (the plaintiff). A possible hearing date has not been officially declared yet.