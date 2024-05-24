Logan Paul hypes up his upcoming championship match against Cody Rhodes with a 9-word message

Logan Paul will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday. Leading up to their match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, The Maverick sent a nine-word message.

Paul has a history of competing in marquee matches in Saudi Arabia. At Crown Jewel 2023, he dethroned Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. A year prior, at the same Premium Live Event, Paul came close to beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Instagram, Paul sent a short message after returning to Saudi Arabia. The reigning US Champion is determined to make history this weekend.

"BACK IN THE KINGDOM. FOR THE TITLE. THIS SATURDAY," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's Instagram post:

Originally, it did seem that WWE was keen on having both championships on the line at King and Queen of the Ring. However, after last week's contract signing on SmackDown, the match between Rhodes and Paul was made official only for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes LA Knight will interrupt Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul

LA Knight recently had a brief staredown with Logan Paul, as WWE again teased the possibility of a future clash between both superstars.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted Knight would interfere during Cody Rhodes' title defense against Paul.

"I have a theory on how this match is going to go," began Prinze JR. "I have no inside information or anything like that. I think Cody is going to win; I think LA Knight is going to interrupt the match. I think he is going to bust Logan Paul in the face, and I think it's going to set up a story for LA Knight and Logan Paul for the United States Championship."

The Maverick could walk out of Saudi Arabia as a double champion. Whereas The American Nightmare could mark his second successive title defense after beating AJ Styles at Backlash France.