Major WWE star will interfere in Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, says former writer

WWE is building up towards a match that not many expected to see in Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign. During a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that LA Knight would influence the upcoming title match.

Cody Rhodes is set to put his title on the line against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia, and most expect the World Champion to retain his belt.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also foresaw The American Nightmare holding onto the Undisputed Championship; however, he felt LA Knight would show up to cost Logan Paul the match.

While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE producer and writer stated that The Megastar, who recently had a brief face-off with Logan Paul on SmackDown, will appear and "bust" the United States Champion in his face.

"I have a theory on how this match is going to go," began Prinze JR. "I have no inside information or anything like that. I think Cody is going to win; I think LA Knight is going to interrupt the match. I think he is going to bust Logan Paul in the face, and I think it's going to set up a story for LA Knight and Logan Paul for the United States Championship." [From 05:45 to 06:03]

Freddie Prinze Jr. clarified that he didn't feel Cody Rhodes would win via DQ and believed the match could end in a no-contest.

The former WWE personality explained that Knight assaulting Paul satisfies all parties as the US Champ gets a win on paper and Cody Rhodes continues his reign.

"So, I have Cody winning by DQ, or our producer has Cody winning by DQ, I think it's going to actually be a no-contest, and they are going to stop it, or it will be a DQ, that Logan wins because he gets attacked." [From 06:04 to 06:18]

Freddie Prinze Jr. on why Logan Paul and not Cody Rhodes must get attacked

The Undisputed WWE Championship and its holder are more important for WWE in the grand scheme of things, and Freddie Prinze Jr. acknowledged the fact and Cody Rhodes' role in the company.

Prinze, however, believed that Logan Paul needed a story right now and WWE should consider getting him into a proper feud with LA Knight on TV.

"I don't think Cody is going to get attacked. I know that's the more important title, the more important story, but I think they are going to give Logan a story. He hasn't had one yet; all he's had are matches. So he will have a story with LA Knight." [From 06:17 to 06:30]

The seeds for Paul vs. Knight have already been planted, and while nothing is confirmed, it would be safe to bet on Triple H and his team booking the match for SummerSlam 2024.