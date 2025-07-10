Twitch streaming star Dontavius "Duke Dennis" recently highlighted the supposed backlash being received by Any Means Possible (AMP) ever since the group launched their personal care line, TONE, in Target. TONE is an AMP-owned and marketed personal hygiene brand focused on creating Deodorant, Lotion, Lip Balm, Cologne, and Body Mist, as well as Body Wash.

Ad

Talking about the supposed pushback being hurled at the group ever since the launch of their product in Target, Duke Dennis stated:

"Bro, I've been seeing a lot of people mad at us that he got TONE in Target, bro. And it's like everybody is saying that, bro, is that they hypocrites, bro. They're being hypocrites, they are lying. All right?"

Ad

Trending

Going further, Duke Dennis explained that from a business standpoint, even his dissidents would find themselves making the same choices:

"Like, if they had a product and Target wanted them to put it in Target, they would do that because it's what's best for business."

"That's not where it stops": Duke Dennis states that AMP wants to expand the availability of TONE to supermarkets other than Target

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twitch streaming collective Any Means Possible (AMP) is known for housing some of the most popular content creators on the Amazon-owned website, including Kai Cenat, Fanum, ImDavisss, Duke Dennis, Agent 00, and ChrisNxtDoor. The group had announced that they would be launching TONE as a brand in February 2025.

Now, months later, in July, the group has acquired a deal with a major supermarket, Target, to stock TONE products on its shelves starting July 7, 2025. Discussing the supposed backlash AMP is receiving for the products, Duke said that this wasn't the endpoint for the TONE product line, and instead just the beginning:

Ad

"Like, shoutout to Target for putting TONE in Target, but that's not where it stop. We want tone in Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, gas stations, you feel me? All around the world, bro."

AMP member Fanum recently invited Kai Cenat's close associate, Ray, to stay and stream from his room at the group's Summer House after Ray repeatedly expressed a desire to meet with the collective.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More