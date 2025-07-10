Fanum has invited Ray to stream in his room in the AMP Summer House

Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) member Roberto "Fanum" recently revealed during a stream that he had been in contact with fellow Twitch streamer Ray "Rayasianboy." The latter is known for appearing alongside AMP member Kai Cenat, with the two sharing a close bond since meeting for the first time back in July 2023.

Discussing his plans to accommodate Ray if he does choose to come over to the AMP House in the midst of the daily AMP Summer 30-day marathon, Fanum stated:

"I called Ray Ray. I spoke to Ray yesterday, Ray was like... I said you want to come to Texas. He said, 'Yea, brodie.' So, I'm like, my guy, bet. My guy, bet. So, we gon' try to get Ray Ray over here ASAP. We're gonna have fun, f**k it."

"He can sleep right here": Fanum offers his own room in AMP Summer House for Ray to stay in

AMP member Fanum is currently hosting a broadcast daily as part of the collective's Summer Marathon, with many members of the AMP partaking in it. They were recently involved in a beef with another collective of Twitch streamers called the Clover House, of which Ray is a part.

Both parties had been publicly going at each other, vandalising each other's property. With explosives and fireworks used, Ray was one of the creators who distanced himself from the drama.

He even claimed that he was ready to quit Clover House to join AMP, although no official confirmation has emerged on the matter so far. Regardless, Fanum has offered the streamer a chance to stay in his room for the remainder of AMP's Summer marathon:

"He can sleep right here, bro, he can sleep right here... I mean, I don't even stay here, 'cause I don't got a shower, but he can stay in my room... Sh**, he can stream right here if he wanted to, n****, no bullsh**. That's how real I am."

Meanwhile, Ray recently said he would be taking a break from content creation to focus on his health. He also stated that he would be visiting AMP, further hinting at a possible collaboration with the collective.

