"Either I'm winning this f**king s**t or I'm gone" - Twitch streamer Clix opens up about his FNCS future

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" has opened up about his future in the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS). During a livestream on May 24, 2024, Clix discussed his recent competitive series with Shane "EpikWhale," and stated that the "only way" he would be able to win future games would be if he had a good shot caller, or an IGL (in-game leader).

He elaborated:

"To break it down, bro, I think all of us didn't play our parts at all. And I feel like, the only way I'm going to win is if I have a hard IGL... that also is very good at fighting. And Epik is amazing, by the way, but he is not a hard IGL. He knows that, too. He practices his a** off, bruh."

The 19-year-old then discussed his FNCS future, stating:

"I mean, I never thought I would drop Epik. But when the opportunity comes bro, and I'm on my s**t right now, where it's like this is my last FNCS, I'm not doing it anymore, bro, it's either I'm winning this, bro... it's either I'm winning this f**king s**t or I'm gone. I'm going to be honest. Because what the f**k is the point? I've been playing for six years, bro."

"I don't know if me and Epik will win" - Clix talks about his FNCS future, comments about his recent competitive series with EpikWhale

Clix had just begun his livestream on May 24, 2024, when he spoke about his future in the FNCS. After stating that he was "either winning" or "gone" from the competitive series, the XSET co-owner talked about his experience playing with EpikWhale.

Clix said:

"Of course, if I play with Epik, I'm going to qualify. Of course, I'm going to get top 10 in this s**t. My PC will be good. Of course, I can get top 10. It's not about getting top 10, bro."

Timestamp: 00:07:20

However, the Connecticut native expressed uncertainty about his and EpikWhale's chances of winning the FNCS:

"It's just about winning, bro. It's about winning, bro, I'm going to be honest. And, I don't know if me and Epik will win. I feel we had our season and we got fourth. It should've been a win. S**t happens, bro."

Clix is among the most popular Twitch streamers and he has been broadcasting on the platform since 2018. At the time of writing, he boasted over 7.5 million followers on his channel.