"They don't need to hustle" - Twitch streamer Clix gives his hot take on competitive Fornite being harder than playing in the NBA

Twitch streamer and professional Fortnite player Cody "Clix" recently made a bold statement on his stream. He suggested that competing in Fortnite requires more skill than playing in the NBA. Cody has a knack for making comparisons that turn heads. In the past, he likened streaming to other labor-intensive jobs like construction, labeling them all "hard work is hard work."

During a stream on March 4, he said:

"Hard work is hard work at the end of the day. Like, construction is f*cking hard f*cking work if you are working your a** off. Streaming is hard work if you are actually working hard, you know what I am saying?"

Today (April 16), Cody has once again stirred the pot with a surprising comparison, equating playing Fortnite professionally to stepping onto the basketball court. According to the streamer:

"They (NBA players) don't need to hustle."

"Harder than NBA" - Clix makes a surprising statement about playing competitive Fortnite

Clix stands as one of the most recognizable figures in the Fortnite community, renowned both as a content creator and a pro player. For those unfamiliar, he is presently affiliated with and holds a co-ownership position in the North American esports organization XSET.

In his latest stream, the streamer expressed the belief that NBA players don't face the same level of challenge as those who compete in professional Fortnite. He said:

"This (playing Fortnite professionally) is harder than the NBA by far. By f**king far. No disrespect at all. Competitive Fortnite and people could say 'cap,' is harder than NBA. Chat, they get paid $30 million, they don't need to hustle. Half of these motherf**kers don't even defend in the NBA. They let them just f**king dunk on them. They do not defend."

(Timestamp: 04:01:43)

Despite his criticism of NBA players, Clix did acknowledge that he believes college basketball is tougher. He pointed out that college players are typically younger and have to climb their way up the ranks, implying a greater level of challenge. He said:

"Alright, college basketball is harder than Fortnite by far. Because them motherf**kers out passion. NBA? F**k no. F**k no. College basketball is so much more (harder). Do you see those college basketball motherf**kers? "

Clix made headlines recently for his involvement in a controversy with fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi." Playfully, Cody posted a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend online after winning a wager against him. This action sparked a strong reaction from Jynxzi, leading to a week-long feud between the two.

