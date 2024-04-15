Norman Powell 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Clippers shooting guard’s role, impact and minutes

Norman Powell has played almost an unsung role for the LA Clippers 2023-24 campaign. With a team featuring the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, “Norm” has become somewhat underrated. That may soon change, though, as the former longtime Toronto Raptors guard could win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Powell has been perhaps Ty Lue’s most flexible player on the roster. He has quietly done his job without fanfare. If Los Angeles manages a deep run in the playoffs, Powell could contribute a big role.

Norman Powell's regular season stats

Powell capped off his healthiest season since the 2016-17 campaign with the Raptors. He played 76 regular-season games for the LA Clippers and posted these numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Norman Powell 13.9 2.6 1.1 0.6 0.3 48.6 43.5 83.1 26.2

Norman Powell's playoff stats

Powell is a veteran playoff campaigner with five postseason appearances with the Toronto Raptors. He was one of Kawhi Leonard’s teammates in 2019 when the franchise lifted its first and only Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Here are his averages in the playoffs:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Norman Powell 8.9 2.1 1.1 0.8 0.4 47.4 48.5 80.5 19.2

Strengths and weaknesses

Norman Powell’s versatility has been lauded by LA Clippers this season. Before James Harden’s arrival, Ty Lue asked him to be more of a facilitator when Russell Westbrook sat out. With “The Beard” on the team, Powell has become more of a driver and spot-up shooter.

Powell’s name doesn’t jump out of scouting reports compared to his more illustrious teammates, but he has been dependable. In games where Leonard, Harden, George and Westbrook struggled, he has carried the team on his back.

Norman Powell’s ability to go up against the trees, knock down trifectas and even facilitate make him an ideal fit in LA’s multi-pronged attack.

Powell’s Achilles heel is his defense, which could be exposed against elite guards and wings. One of his tasks will be to likely help contain Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, which would be a tall task.

Impact, role and projected minutes

Norman Powell is expected to own the sixth-man role with the LA Clippers. Together with Russell Westbrook, he will be asked to give the team a lift, particularly on the offensive end. He could turn out to be the difference-maker that will turn LA's bench mob into a big part of the series.

Powell played around 26 minutes in the regular season, a figure that's likely to stick in the playoffs. He has earned Ty Lue’s trust and will get a long leash even in the playoffs.

Lue has seen what he can do when the team has needed him. If he has a superb series, the Clippers might be headed for the second round of the playoffs.

