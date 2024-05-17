Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024: Event dates, ticket pricing, venue, how to participate, and more

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 will mark mark yet another major milestone in the professional scene. It will end in an in-person tournament. Players from around the world will battle it out to be crowned the FNCS Champion. Similar to last year, the stakes are high for players. They get to showcase their skills and walk away with a handsome amount in earnings.

With Chapter 5 creating such a buzz, FNCS 2024 promises to be one of the major highlights of this phase of the storyline. That said, here is more information on the same.

Everything we know about Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024

1) Event dates

Based on the information provided by Epic Games, the in-person Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 event will take place in September 2024. The timings for the event are yet to be announced, but Epic Games has provided fans with the dates. These could be subject to change based on numerous factors, but for the time being, things seem to be on track.

The event will start on September 7, 2024 through September 8, 2024. As mentioned, the tournament will be an in-person LAN tournament taking place over two days. You will be able to attend and see your favorite player/team battling it first-hand. This brings us to the next question, "How much will the tickets cost?"

2) Ticket pricing

If you are interesting in attending the event, it is safe to say that the tickets will not burn a hole in your pocket. The 1-day passes will be priced around $45-70 depending on a variety of factors. The 2-day weekend weekend tickets will range from $65-171. Be sure to book your tickets in advance before they sold out. Given the hype that the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 will create, it's best to book them as soon as possible.

3) Venue

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 will take place in Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, USA. It can accommodate rougly 14,000 people for concerts. However, given that this will be a LAN event, the total capacity might be reduced. Nevertheless, a fair crowd can be expected.

Based on last year's timings, you can expect the gates to open at 14:00 with the event starting at 16:00 on September 7, 2024. Do note that timings are subject to change before the actual event.

4) How to participate

Unfortunately, participation in the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 has already ended. The selection was also concluded a while ago. Players who earned enough points will move on to the final round of the tournament and get to play in the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024.

The rest who could not participate, will be allowed to partake in playoffs. That said, if you want to part in the FNCS, you will have to wait until next year's event. However, you can still participate in community cups that occur throughout the year.

5) How much is the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 prize pool?

The total prize pool for the Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2024 is set at a whopping $7,675,000. However, the payout will be based on how players/teams perform. The better the placement, the greater the reward.

