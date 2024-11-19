"Elden Ring DLC was not it" - xQc believes Black Myth Wukong should win Game of the Year 2024

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has commented on the game he believes should win Game of the Year 2024. During a livestream on the Amazon-owned platform earlier today (November 19, 2024), xQc came across The Game Awards' tweet, which announced this year's Game of the Year nominations.

For those unaware, the following titles have been nominated for the prestigious category:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

The French-Canadian personality predicted that Black Myth Wukong will win Game of the Year 2024 right away. While discussing Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which was nominated for the category, xQc remarked:

"Probably Black Myth Wukong, on god! I don't think it's a close call. Chat, Elden Ring DLC was not it. Sorry! You can say anything you want about this, okay?"

According to the former Overwatch pro, exploration in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is not rewarding. He elaborated:

"For me, Elden Ring is all about exploration. Somehow, before it wasn't when I bought the game for the first time. But, since the main game, it showed me that you have to explore. And, in the DLC, you explore, and you get f**king nothing! There's literally nothing off the beaten path. There are no items. No rare items. There's nothing off the f**king mainland. It's f**king annoying! I don't think it's very good."

The streamer added:

"Well, I think it's great. But I don't think it wins the Game of the Year."

What has xQc previously said about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

On June 24, 2024, xQc finished Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree during a Kick livestream and reviewed it. After stating that the game's expansion was not a "10 out of 10," the Quebec native claimed that he had a "pretty easy time" playing it.

He said:

"Say what you will, whether it's for difficulty, pacing, whether it's for open world aspect or map, diversity in items, diversity in monsters - it's just not a 10 objectively. It's just not! For me, personally, with this build and whatever - I had a pretty easy time compared to other people that are playing I'm looking at."

In other news, xQc commented on the recent Twitch adpocalypse, claiming it was "not real." Furthermore, he stated that streamers discussing politics are at a "higher risk."

