xQc says Twitch adpocalypse is "not real," claims streamers discussing politics have "higher risk"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has made his opinions on the Twitch adpocalypse very clear. For context, over the past few days, Twitch has reportedly reduced, or in some cases even stopped, paying ad revenue to streamers. For instance, on November 13, 2024, FaZe Clan member Kaysan claimed that Twitch had demonetized his channel because he used the "Iran" tag for his broadcasts.

In another case, Just Chatting and finance streamer Jason "TheStockGuy" claimed that his revenue from running advertisements had dropped 95%.

On November 17, 2024, xQc reacted to the top posts on r/LivestreamFail, and took the opportunity to comment on the situation. According to him, the Twitch adpocalypse is "not real," and content creators who discuss politics face a "higher risk." The French-Canadian personality elaborated:

"Guys, this is brain rot, chat. The adpocalypse is not happening. It is not real. People that engage with tags and politics have a higher risk thing, right? It's like the naked people, the naked people on stream. They use tags and stuff that is less-monetized and they use tags that might give them less revenue. It is what it is."

Trending

While claiming that streamers who create "hateful" content receive "less money," xQc remarked:

"If you're naked or you're hateful, you get less money. Wow! What a conundrum! Who would've thought that saying dog s**t, people want to put their brand name in front of it, 'Oh guys, I'm going to say something really f**king super, super terrorist! You don't want to sponsor me? What the fudge?! What?!'"

Timestamp: 00:40:10

"Is that the Hitman guy?" - xQc reacts to Twitch streamer Central_Committee blaming Asmongold and Destiny for the Twitch adpocalypse

During the same livestream, xQc reacted to a viral clip featuring Twitch streamer Central_Committee, who blamed Zack "Asmongold" and Steven "Destiny" for the Twitch adpocalypse.

Here's what Central_Committee said about the situation:

"This is how Twitch has been f**ked. It's important that people understand that this is Destiny's doing. This is Destiny's doing. This is the guy who is the enemy of the platform. This is Asmongold and Destiny, and everybody needs to turn against them for ruining the bag!"

In response, xQc asked if Central_Committee was the "Hitman guy." For context, Central_Committee made headlines on November 9, 2024, for allegedly placing a $100,000 bounty on Destiny.

Reacting to the Central_Committee's recent remarks, the former Overwatch pro said:

"Chat, is that the Hitman guy? (The streamer starts laughing) Wait, he said what? Wait, what did he say? For ruining the bag? What about they banned gamba (gambling) and they ruined my bag?! What about when they ruined my bag?! What about then? I guess rules for thee, but not for me, I guess."

In addition to xQc, Asmongold has spoken out about the Twitch adpocalypse. During a recent livestream, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) blamed the situation on political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback