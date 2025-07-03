Emiru's $100k cosplay contest: Date, livestream link, competition rules, and more

Streamer and One True King (OTK) member Emily "Emiru" is often recognized for her ability to transform into fictional characters through her intricate cosplays. Now, Emily seems to be taking her expertise in this field a step further with a $100,000 cosplay contest to be held on August 15, 2025. The event will be judged by fellow cosplay artist Jessica Nigri and rapper bbno$.

Readers can catch the live broadcast on the streamer's official Twitch channel. The event is sponsored by NetEase's latest online multiplayer hit, Marvel Rivals, and will feature "bonus categories" that are supposedly Rivals-themed.

In a reply to her post announcing the event, Emily summed up the rules for those interested. Entries must make note of the following points:

Entries must be submitted to r/emiru and properly flaired.

You MUST have "Emiru" or "Emiru Cosplay Contest" written somewhere PHYSICALLY in your photo (ex. written on body, on prop, piece of paper, etc YOU MUST BE WEARING YOUR COSTUME IN YOUR PROOF PHOTO).

You can cosplay anything you want, and it doesn't have to be handmade!

Detailed rules and frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the contest can be found in a Google Doc by clicking here. Notably, submission for entries started on July 2, 2025, and will conclude on August 12, 2025, at 11:59 pm CST.

Emiru to host a cosplay contest featuring Jessica Nigiri and bbno$

Emily's announcement for the cosplay competition showcased her takes on Marvel characters Peni Parker and Luna Snow, while also revealing key event details, the involvement of Marvel Rivals as a sponsor, and the participation of celebrity judges like Jessica Nigri and bbno$. The caption said:

"I'M HOSTING A $100,000 COSPLAY CONTEST... All are welcome to join, we want to see your costumes!! Judging and showcasing will be LIVE on my stream August 15th with @JessicaNigri and @bbnomula. Featuring bonus categories from @MarvelRivals !! Rules below + on my subreddit."

Jessica Nigri, who became an overnight cosplay sensation with her Sexy Pikachu get-up back in 2009, has been in the industry for over 15 years. On Twitch, Jessica has appeared on stream with the likes of Cinna, Mizkif, and other OTK members.

bbno$, on the other hand, has consistently been a part of OTK and related streams. Recently, the rapper released a music video in collaboration with members of the collective, including Emiru.

In other news, Twitch streamer Will Neff recently announced his departure from OTK.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More