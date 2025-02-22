Emiru says she is still part of OTK after Asmongold's departure

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" has stated that she continues to be a member of the One True King (OTK) media group amid recent comments by fellow member Zack "Asmongold" claiming that he is "not involved" with the OTK "at all." Asmongold's exit from the group comes amid recent controversial statements made by him, as well as his increased focus on political commentary as of late.

Responding to a message speculating her exit from OTK sent in by fans in her broadcast's chat, Emiru wrote:

"Idk where else to post this cus no one gives a sh** but im not leaving otk lmfao."

"Idk how anyone could think that": Emiru responds to speculations by fans involving her leaving the OTK amid Asmongold's recent exit

Asmongold is typically known for providing commentary on current topics. However, he has recently started covering political topics in depth during his broadcasts, a shift that was noticed by popular left-wing political commentator, HasanAbi, as well during one of his livestreams.

The contentiousness of Asmongold's political remarks made during his broadcasts, and how they reflect on the OTK was something that had been brought up by fellow streamer Cinna during a conversation with Nick "Nmplol," who is a co-owner of the organization.

Despite Asmongold's exit, Emiru reassured fans that she would be remaining in the organization, and revealed that she was not even aware of Asmongold's exit before being asked by viewers about the matter. Expressing her surprise at speculations being made about her exit from OTK, she said:

"idk how anyone could think that. i legit didnt even know anything happened today i thought ppl in chat asking about"

Talking about his exit from OTK, Asmongold claimed that his separation from the organization was a "mutual" decision as he did not want to put his fellow members "at risk" due to his political commentary, which often invites much critique from netizens.

