"Enough is enough" - KSI responds as Logan Paul sues boxer Ryan Garcia over defamatory remarks about Prime Hydration

UK YouTuber, Sidemen member and boxer JJ "KSI" took to his X.com account to react to a major bombshell of an update dropped by Logan Paul yesterday (May 23). The WWE star revealed that Prime Hydration (the drinks company he and KSI co-owns) is set to take legal action against controversial boxer Ryan Garcia over his recent tirades against the company.

For those unaware, Ryan Garcia has shared multiple posts targeting Prime Hydration. He is clearly not their biggest fan. However, Logan alleged that the claims he made were unfounded. In light of this, the company is now taking action against the boxer. Reacting to the post, KSI wrote:

"Enough is enough."

KSI speaks on the recent lawsuit against Ryan Garcia (Image via X)

What did Logan Paul say about the lawsuit against Ryan Garcia?

Ryan Garcia didn't have the best of days yesterday (May 23). First, it was revealed that he failed two drug tests before his fight against Devin Haney. Then, on the same day, he was sued by Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration.

In the post, Logan shared some pointers, stating why he believes that Ryan has suddenly turned his back against the company. Logan wrote:

"We’re a threat. PRIME is the most disruptive beverage in history and our competitors feel the pressure. It’s likely that we’ve been targeted as the victim of a smear campaign."

He added:

"People don’t like me or KSI. That’s fine. But if you don’t like PRIME, don’t drink it. No need to lie about the facts in an attempt to stay relevant."

Logan gives his take on why he thinks Ryan Garcia criticized Prime (Image via X)

As far as the legal notice is concerned, the lawsuit has been filed on behalf of "Prime Hydration LLC" (the plaintiff) against Ryan Garcia (the defendant). In one of the sections of the document that Logan shared, it read:

"Although Garcia at one time was on good terms with Prime, as Prime grew he decided to embark on a campaign of spreading lies about Prime, it's hydration drink and one of Prime's owners, Logan Paul."

A snippet of the legal document shared by the WWE star (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that the legal action also takes into account the statements that the boxer made against Logan Paul. For instance, in one of his posts, Ryan alleged that Logan "was killing kids" in Gaza. Naturally, the WWE star quickly responded to this as well via his social media account. It remains to be seen what will be the next step following the lawsuit.