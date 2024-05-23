Dillon Danis reacts to Logan Paul trolling Ryan Garcia following drug test news - "It's so ironic"

Dillon Danis claimed Logan Paul calling out Ryan Garcia for his controversial failed drug tests is "ironic."

It's been a month since Garcia shockingly defeated Devin Haney by unanimous decision and the boxing match is still discussed daily for the wrong reasons. Shortly after the impressive performance, an announcement was made that "King Ryan" failed a drug test for Ostarine, leading to a B-sample being tested.

Earlier today, Dan Rafael officially reported Garcia's secondary drug test sample also contained the banned substance. Many people reacted to the disappointing news, including Logan Paul posting a heavily edited photo of the boxer on his temporary Instagram story with the following caption:

"King Ostarine"

Paul's comments about Garcia were re-posted on Twitter. Danis responded to his rival's post by accusing him of steroid usage:

"It's so ironic because Logan Paul is on every steroid in the book"

In October 2023, Danis and Paul fought in an exhibition boxing match where Danis was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct. Since then, they've been engaged in a legal battle, as Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, is suing 'El Jefe' for posting inappropriate pictures of her on social media.

Logan Paul goes off on "influencer boxer" Ryan Garcia with various allegations

Ryan Garcia promoted his boxing match with Devin Haney by utilizing social media and verbally attacking various people. One of Garcia's primary targets was Logan Paul and the latter's sports drink, Prime. As a result, 'King Ryan' and Paul have become enemies and continue to exchange insults online.

Paul recently took to Twitter and had this to say about Garcia's B-sample also testing positive for Ostarine:

"Wait so Ryan Garcia Influencer boxer Who lies about everything Who thinks the earth is flat Who's an alleged pedophile Who weaponized Christianity Tested positive (twice) For a banned substance No way."

It's unclear what punishment Ryan Garcia will face for his failed drug test. According to Dan Rafael, the New York State Athletic Commission will schedule a hearing with Garcia later this year to determine the consequences. 'King Ryan' has continued to deny the results and plead innocence to the public.

