"You're gay quite literally" - Ryan Garcia calls on WWE to "fire" Logan Paul after barb over Prime hydration drink leads to social media feud

Ryan Garcia fired back at Logan Paul after the latter referenced his loss against Gervonta Davis.

Heading into his boxing match against Devin Haney, Garcia made many enemies on social media with accusations and negative comments. One of the primary targets for 'KingRy' was Paul's popular sports drink, Prime.

Garcia claimed Prime tasted awful and was more unhealthy than advertised. Earlier today, Garcia continued attacking Paul's company by saying this on X:

"Bc prime is so nasty we should get a million likes Like if you agree Prime is so sh*t Prime is so nasty it makes fish cry."

Paul responded with a video of Garcia on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, where he said "Shoutout Prime." The WWE superstar added the following caption to insult the 25-year-old professional boxer:

"Bro switched up faster than he got dropped by Gervonta."

Garcia wasn't happy with Paul referencing his lone professional boxing loss against Gervonta Davis. He had this to say about his rival's comment:

"Your gay quite Literally All Good fam WWE should fire you, you suck"

Ryan Garcia calls out David Benavidez for unlikely fight

On April 20, Ryan Garcia shocked the world by knocking down Devin Haney multiple times before securing a majority decision win. The 25-year-old's impressive performance has created an opportunity for various high-paying super-fights moving forward.

Garcia, who most recently fought at 140 pounds, has called out many fighters since defeating Haney. He called out David Benavidez, who lost fought at 167 pounds, by saying this on Twitter:

"Ryan Garcia vs David Benavidez 178"

Benavidez has been targeting a fight against Canelo Alvarez for roughly a year. Instead, Garcia had this to say on X about the 27-year-old facing him before potentially earning a matchup against Canelo:

"Canelo my big bro I got his back Benavidez is done I'll handle your light work @Canelo."

It's unlikely that Ryan Garcia will move up over 25 pounds to fight David Benavidez. With that said, Garcia could be looking to leave the 140-pound division after missing weight by three pounds for his fight against Devin Haney, which made him ineligible to become the WBC super lightweight world champion.