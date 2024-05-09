Errol Spence Jr. fires back at “coward” Ryan Garcia amid battle of words

Errol Spence Jr. and Ryan Garcia have been in a war of words recently over a potential fight. 'The Truth' stated that he would defeat Garcia at super welterweight or at middleweight, prompting a response from 'KingRy', who welcomed the challenge.

Garcia pointed to Spence Jr.'s first career loss, which came against Terence Crawford in 2023 and said that he would "finish the job" that 'Bud' couldn't complete. The 25-year-old's comments have drawn a response from the former welterweight champion, who blasted 'KingRy' for his loss against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, which was also the first loss of Garcia's career.

'The Truth' wrote:

"'Tank' didn't get to finish you 'cause you quit like a h*e like we knew you would. Go find someone to play with."

He continued:

"Stop letting this boy get a pass like we don't remember you taking a knee & getting up at 10... Coward as f**k."

See Errol Spence Jr.'s response to Ryan Garcia below:

Spence Jr.'s comments stem from the body shot that Davis landed on Garcia during their clash, which saw 'KingRy' forced to take a knee. He was counted out by the referee before making it back to his feet, and his 'fighting spirit' was heavily criticized by fight fans globally.

Ryan Garcia accuses Errol Spence Jr. of being "high" during Terence Crawford fight

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford waged war in July 2023 in one of the biggest boxing matches of the last 30 years. The winner of the clash was set to become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, with both fighters entering the ring undefeated.

But the bout unfolded as a one-sided beating from Crawford, who asserted himself from the outset and dropped 'The Truth' in Round 2 as well as twice in Round 7 before winning the fight via TKO in the ninth round.

The result was very surprising, and almost a year on from their clash, Ryan Garcia has now pointed the finger at Spence Jr. for being "high" during the fight.

During a recent X Spaces conversation, 'KingRy' also blasted the former welterweight champion for his recent split with longtime coach Derrick James:

"How'd I pay Derrick more [than you] on a fight I made less [money on than you]... Bro Errol was high as f**k [against Crawford]... The motherf**ker couldn't even form a sentence."

Watch Garcia blast Errol Spence Jr. below: