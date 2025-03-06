Ethan Klein issues apology to HasanAbi for getting one thing wrong amid feud

Ethan Klein, founder of H3H3 Productions, and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, one of Twitch's most followed political commentators, have been fighting online for nearly two years now. That being said, Klein recently apologized to Hasan for a mischaracterization made while reviewing Piker's coverage of the "No Other Land" documentary.

For context, Hasan interviewed the documentary's filmmakers, including Basel Adra, a Palestinian journalist and activist, on March 2, 2025. Adra made the film alongside Israeli investigative journalist, Yuval Abraham, who could not make it onto HasanAbi's livestream for the interview. Ethan Klein speculated that Abraham's absence from the stream was a deliberate decision involving Piker.

Under this thought process, Ethan, who was relatively uninformed about the situation, claimed that Hasan's pro-Palestinian ideologies led to him ignoring Abraham's presence in the production of this film:

"I think it's interesting how Hasan just pretends like this wasn't made by... half made by an Israeli."

In reality, Hasan praised Abraham, even citing himself as an admirer of the Israeli's journalistic work:

"Yuval Abraham played a role in the making of this documentary, I've actually really admired his work for a long time."

A few days later, on March 6, after Ethan realised his assumption about Hasan in this context was incorrect, he apologized via an Instagram story:

"I apologize for getting this wrong. Hasan did speak kindly about the Israeli producer."

"What’s the purpose of lying?": HasanAbi calls out Ethan Klein for making false assumptions amid their online feud

To defend himself, Hasan reposted a clip of Klein claiming that Piker made "zero mention of the Israeli partner," adding a caption that called out Ethan for lying:

"What’s the purpose of lying about me every day like this? It truly doesn’t make sense. This can’t be fun for your audience."

In addition, Piker claimed Klein was ducking him, dodging opportunities to reconcile their differences:

"Why do you avoid having a conversation with me? Is it perhaps because you want to continue smearing me & are worried your audience will realize the truth?"

Since their collaborative podcast, "Leftovers," went on hiatus in October 2023 following disagreements over coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict, the two have not sat down to talk about their differences but have instead resorted to battling it out over social media posts and live streams.

In response to Ethan Klein's "Content Nuke" video, HasanAbi suggested that Klein might have employed individuals to remove comments supportive of him.

