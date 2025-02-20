Ethan Klein's employee claims people tried to get him deported amid Reddit controversy

An employee of H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently claimed that "hundreds" of emails had been sent to government entities to get him deported amid recent claims by Klein that he and his wife were the victim of an "organized harassment campaign" on Reddit.

The employee, Love, explained the alleged actions by individuals directed against him:

"They tried to, they fabricated a whole, like movement to try and get me deported at some point too... With like complete bullsh** stuff in it."

"I personally wasn't worried": Ethan Klein reacts to his employee's claim that netizens attempted to get him deported

Ethan Klein has found himself surrounded by controversy again, with him claiming that a particular subreddit, r/h3snark was targeting him and his wife. This subreddit was supposedly created to propagate "criticism of the H3 Podcast." He even expressed his bewilderment at Reddit's content policies, claiming that he "didn't know" how the content in the subreddit was allowed on the website.

He claimed that the harassment faced by him from the aforementioned subreddit has been "non-stop" and "relentless." However, despite his employees also receiving deportation threats, Klein revealed why he remained calm about the situation:

"Everything we did was completely above the board to getting your work visa, which is why I wasn't personally worried about it, I know you rightfully so were."

To this, Love replied:

"It's just scary when there's like hundreds and hundreds of people sending messages to the government and whatever..."

Another one of Klein's employees and unofficial podcast co-host, Daniel Swerdlove, then replied:

"More like, five or six, with hundreds of email accounts, which often was the case."

Ethan Klein has supposedly filed a civil litigation against the r/h3snark subreddit. The podcast host recently also shared an Instagram Story in which he called members of the forum "scumbags" in light of the recent alleged harassment from them.

