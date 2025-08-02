Ethan Klein says judge approved his subpoena of Reddit and Discord amid ongoing lawsuit, claims he has usernames of snark members

H3H3 Productions' founder, Ethan Klein, recently touched on his ongoing lawsuit against certain communities on Discord and Reddit that allegedly aim to attack his character. Notably, one particular subreddit, r/h3snark, which is a criticism-oriented, satirical forum, includes members dubbed &quot;snarkers.&quot; Ethan has often targeted the snarkers, issuing DMCA takedowns and threatening legal action.Now, in a major update, Ethan Klein stated that subpoenas have been issued to gather necessary information to build his case against his &quot;haters&quot;:&quot;Big news coming out of the H3 lawsuits. Today, we got granted some great news on the legal front here, and the haters, the snarkers, they are all in shambles. They should be crying, they should be pissing, they should be in fear... When these subpoenas go out, and I get that personal info, there's no more clemency.&quot;Ethan Klein says the judge in his lawsuit approved his subpoena of Reddit and Discord byu/starcraft2020 inLivestreamFailAdditionally, he mentioned that once the necessary information was obtained, the accused would no longer have clemency, meaning a lighter punishment would not be issued after that point.So far, the H3H3 founder claimed he had retrieved &quot;leaked&quot; information from within the snarker communities and mentioned that he has the username details of some prominent community members:&quot;We have some of your Discord IDs.&quot;&quot;We're gonna have all your messages&quot;: Ethan Klein speaks on his legal action against the snarker communitiesKlein claimed that these IDs would help investigate the &quot;real identities&quot; of his opposition.&quot;If anyone's gonna have your real identity, it's gonna be right there. We're gonna have all your messages... I will still get them, even if you erase them.&quot;Ethan Klein seemed convinced that he could extract the necessary information without fail, claiming that even if the snarkers tried to &quot;erase&quot; their data or even attempt to &quot;run,&quot; it wouldn't amount to much:&quot;I'm coming, and you're about to find out what happens when you f**k a stranger in the a*s.&quot;In other news, Ethan Klein alleged that HasanAbi's associate, Mike from PA, wanted him executed.