ExtraEmily left in tears while talking about moving away from streaming following recent controversy

OTK member and Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" has been on the front pages of the online community following a recent controversy. She was alleged to have said the "N-word" during one of her streams. However, the streamer has clarified that she did not use the alleged term, but rather mistakenly called one of her friends "Nick" followed by an "uh."

The clip in question garnered a lot of attention online. Yesterday (February 25, 2025), the streamer was in an emotional state. The OTK member even revealed having a conversation with her mother about moving away from streaming:

"What else would I do if I wasn't a streamer? I talked to my mom and she was like, 'Emily, go get an MBA, go get work,' and I'm like, 'That sounds horrible.' Every time I thought about something else, it always just came back to me streaming and I just have to weather this part, the bad part of the internet."

ExtraEmily expressed her desire to continue streaming, despite the controversy that happened:

"There really isn't anything I wanna do and you have to deal with it. There are tough times, but we'll keep pushing on and I was thinking, 'Is this the sign to stop and pursue something else in my life?' It's just been happening frequently recently. It's so strange."

What did ExtraEmily say about the allegations?

As mentioned, ExtraEmily was recently accused of using the N-word during one of her streams, with a clip of the moment shared across X. However, she has since responded multiple times, clarifying that it was taken out of context.

One of the uploaded clips amassed millions of views on X. Emily explained that viewers had misinterpreted her words, mistaking the name "Nick" for the N-word:

"YALLLL 13 MILLION VIEWS ON THIS?? I CANNOT KEEP MY SILENCE!!!! I SAID “NICK UH” AND CALLED MY FRIEND THE WRONG NAME I NEVER SAY THIS WORD IN MY LIFEEE this app is so cooked man"

Fellow OTK member Nick "Nmplol" also defended Emily, stating that she frequently says "uh," which, when combined with his name, may have sounded like the offensive word:

"She always says, ‘Uh.’ So, she said ‘Nick’ and then she said ‘Uh.’ Bro, you should have seen the hate she was getting on Instagram because of the (incident)."

ExtraEmily also faced criticism after handling a firearm while at Matthew "Mizkif's" house. At one point, she jokingly pointed the gun at him, which led to backlash from viewers. Some speculated that the incident could result in a ban.

