FaZe Adapt and Lacy claim Plaqueboymax's hiatus from streaming may be extended by months

Twitch stars Alexander "Adapt" and Nick "Lacy" have suggested that fellow FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" may not return to livestreaming for the next few months. These remarks came in light of recent speculations from fans that the producer might resume broadcasting during FaZe Clan's Fourth of July party.

However, during his 24-hour broadcast on July 3, 2025, Stable Ronaldo expressed his belief that Plaqueboymax would return in August. Adapt saw a clip of this statement and reacted to it on his Twitch stream the same day, stating that he believed the return date was different:

"I thought it was Halloween. I thought he was coming back Halloween, he said, no?"

Lacy backed up Adapt's statement, saying:

"Yeah, it was for when... it was super late October. Like, Halloween week."

Adapt then said:

"Yeah, playing some sh** for Halloween, like, I don't know."

FaZe Adapt and Lacy seemingly reveal Plaqueboymax's return to Twitch livestreaming

FaZe Clan is hosting a massive Fourth of July party, with big names from the streaming industry being invited. Since Plaqueboymax is listed among the guests alongside other members of the organization, fans began speculating whether he might also go live during the event.

For those unaware, Plaqueboymax has not held a live broadcast on Twitch in a month, with his last one taking place on June 3, 2025. Even FaZe members seem uncertain about his exact return date.

In the clip reacted to by Adapt and Lacy, organization member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" was heard discussing a potential return date for Plaqueboymax's return to livestreaming:

"Pretty sure Max is returning on like August 19th. I'm pretty sure. That's when his debut to streaming."

In other news, Twitch streamer Lil Rodney Son is involved in a feud with Darryl "DDG" and the FaZe Clan. The two sides have been beefing online, with even FaZe OGs like Kaysan being dragged into the virtual altercations.

