Lil Rodney Son and FaZe Clan drama: What exactly happened?

Lil Rodney Son, whose streaming career took off after he acted as Robin in Kai Cenat's Batman: Arkham gameplay marathon series, recently went off on FaZe Clan's content creation group after certain members of the collective called him out for allegedly throwing unwarranted verbal jabs at them. The altercation happened in a June 30, 2025, Twitch stream from Rodney's Atlanta setup.

The situation started soon after he booted up his broadcast and proceeded to do his regular Discord community review. After reacting to a clip of Darryl "DDG" and subsequently criticising his music career, the streamer shifted his focus to FaZe Clan and said:

"I'm not gon' lie ni**a, FaZe, y'all FaZe ni**as bro, f**k FaZe man, no cap. It can be up with y'all ni**as too, bro."

[Timestamp - 9:40]

He then went on to react to a clip from FaZe's Kaysan, who had this to say after watching an older video of Lil Rodney Son allegedly taking a shot at the Clan:

"Sh*t's just so disappointing to me bro, like so disappointing. He really lives in the same house of all the bros, and then [talks] sh*t about someone who has never even mentioned his name. It's just corny, bro!.."

Rodney then clapped back, asking Kaysan to "stop crying":

"Get back, lil' ni**a, stop crying... Get back, ni**a! Get back!"

The streamer sent insults flying in multiple directions as he continued his rant on streamer-rapper, DDG, while calling himself a "D1 hater":

"Somebody, please name five DDG songs!... Ni**as really gettin' me tight, bro. Like I'm pu**y. Like I won't go at these ni**as... You ni**as don't know the level of hate I will go [to], to make you ni**as understand that I'm a D1 hater!"

"There’s no beef": FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo reacts to Lil Rodney Son's comments on the group

Rani "Stable Ronaldo," who was recruited into the Clan in 2022, reacted to a clip of Lil Rodney Son saying "f**k FaZe" live, and broke down the supposed beef from his perspective:

"He randomly sh*t talked Max, so, Kaysan, a good friend of him, obviously is going to defend him by saying that this is weird... in the most polite way. I'm confused, Max has not streamed in a month and a half, how are people talking about his name?... There's no beef! It's one sided."

For context, in an earlier stream, Rodney was seen comparing DDG and Max "Plaqueboymax" in terms of musical ability. At the time of this writing, Max has been on a nearly month-long hiatus from streaming and music creation and is reportedly due to make an appearance at the FaZe Independence Day house party on July 4, 2025.

Here's what Lil Rodney Son had to say about the two streamers cum rappers:

"Even if a ni**a say DDG is a*s, a ni**a can't say that he's the worst rapper, you feel me? DDG way over Max, no cap... just for me to add a couple other ni**as in the beef..."

Overall, Stable Ronaldo declined to fully respond to Rodney's comments, claiming that's what the streamer would want, to incite a reaction.

Lil Rodney Son calls out Plaqueboymax for bailing on an on-stream collaboration with him

In the same stream on June 30, 2025, Lil Rodney Son reacted to Stable Ronaldo's response and suggested that Max, having previously bailed on collaborating with him on-stream, was a driving factor in the feud:

"Man, that ni**a Max told me he was pulling up to my stream, he should've pulled up, man. Ni**as know what it is. [I] don't give a f**k. Max told me he was gonna pull up to my stream twice, man, I'm a grown a*s man... Don't play with me... I'm in the industry now, y'all gotta see me... Imma just keep doing me... y'all ni**as ain't gotta f**k with me."

In a later clip, the streamer reacted to a viewer's message and claimed that he doesn't care about "burning bridges" with other creators, except for Kai Cenat, also known as "KC3":

"(Reading chat) Ni**a said, 'stop burnin' bridges.' F**k a bridge, let it burn, I know how to swim on any ni**a... Only bridge I'm not burnin' is with my ni**a KC3, the biggest."

In other news, Kai Cenat's creator group, AMP, recently announced an upcoming month-long Twitch subathon in a new trailer starring T-Pain.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More