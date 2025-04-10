FaZe Banks and Zack Bia give Plaqueboymax a belt buckle worth $80K for his birthday

FaZe Clan CEO Richard “Banks” and music producer Zack Bia appeared on a broadcast by Maxwell “Plaqueboymax” on April 10, 2025, to give him a birthday gift. The two personalities presented him with a belt buckle worth $80,000 that was fully “iced out” with precious jewels. Plaqueboymax was pleasantly surprised by the gesture and immediately tried it on his pants before thanking the two.

The belt buckle was custom-made just for Plaqueboymax’s birthday. Banks appeared on the broadcast and told him:

“Me and Zack. W ZB (Zack Bia) in the chat one time…me and ZB went half and half, we made a couple of phone calls and we got you some not s*it. We haven’t even seen it yet, it’s unboxing time. You guys have no idea what this kid’s about to open, this sh*t is nuts.”

The streamer removed the packaging to reveal a belt buckle with a “5$tar” design on it. Upon seeing the gift, Banks said:

“This s**t is nuts, bro.”

What does the 5$tar in Plaqueboymax’s new belt mean?

The 5$tar logo on Plaqueboymax’s birthday gift refers to an online show of the same name he started in December 2023. The streamer collaborated with other personalities like Nikowoodyear, Young Dabo, and D Charles to post episodic content while living together in the same house.

Maxwell announced 5$tar Season 2 and rented an Airbnb to start production earlier this month. However, the property owners complained about guests coming over, prompting him to end the series temporarily. He said in a recent livestream:

“I don’t know ni***s was just watching the stream…ni***s started calling the house saying weird s**t. And now the Airbnb owner found out, and her kids or his kids, I don’t know their gender, but they happen…they happened to watch the stream as well. They see everything going on. They been on it about guests and everything. As you can see ni***s been on eggshells, haven’t been able to do s**t. Their family is threatening to call, you know, people..law enforcement…to get us out of here, to kick us out of here.”

He also faced issues when rapper Lil TJay smoked in a rented apartment, leading to a controversial moment. Plaqueboymax has lost two Airbnb accounts due to the recent controversies and is working on a solution to continue hosting 5$tar Season 2.

In other news, streamer Adin Ross announced tryouts for his Miami 7 FC soccer team. He is looking to sign players to compete in the upcoming Kings League 2025 event.

