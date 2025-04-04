Why did Plaqueboymax abruptly end his "5$tar House" series? Controversy explained

Twitch streamer and music producer Maxwell “Plaqueboymax” had to end his broadcast early on April 4, 2025, after being asked to vacate the Airbnb house he had rented. The content creator was preparing the location for Season 2 of his 5$tar House stream series. when unknown individuals called and made “weird” complaints to the owners. Maxwell told his fans that “haters” were trying to disrupt his contract, and he might not be able to continue hosting the series.

The streamer revealed that he had already lost two Airbnb accounts due to people making fake complaints. Maxwell is concerned that if such incidents continue, he might not be able to rent Airbnb for collaborations again. The content creator vacated the premises, leaving fans wondering if 5$tar House Season 2 will take place.

Plaqueboymax started the 5$tar House streaming series in December 2023 with other content creators like Young Dabo, DCharles, and Nikowoodyear. His goal was to collaborate with others to create music, complete challenges, and perform social experiments. The series was a success, and he wanted to bring it back in 2025.

Plaqueboymax’s Airbnb owners threatened to call law enforcement

Plaqueboymax doubts whether 5$tar House Season 2 will take place. The streamer revealed that the Airbnb owners were unhappy with the complaints and guests coming over:

“I don’t know ni***s was just watching the stream…ni***s started calling the house saying weird s**t. And now the Airbnb owner found out, and her kids or his kids, I don’t know their gender, but they happen- they happened to watch the stream as well. They see everything going on. They been on it about guests and everything. As you can see, ni***s been on eggshells, haven’t been able to do s**t. Their family is threatening to call, you know, people - law enforcement - to get us out of here, to kick us out of here.”

The streamer said the whole situation is “cooked,” and that he is concerned about the future of the 5$tar House series. This was the second time a streamer faced issues at an Airbnb this year. Rapper Lil TJay recently smoked in an apartment that Max rented, leading to a controversial situation.

Plaqueboymax is known for his collaborations with other artists and celebrities to produce music. He recently collaborated with actor Will Smith to create a song in just one take. He also released a new song titled 24 Hours in collaboration with British artist Central Cee.

In other news, Adin Ross returned to Twitch after a two-year suspension. He surprised fans by launching the Miami 7 soccer team with Jake Paul on his return stream.

